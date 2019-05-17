Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market to grow at a CAGR of 16% during 2019-2024.

The global enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market is currently witnessing robust growth. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), also known as tertiary recovery, refers to the process through which otherwise immobile residual oil is mobilized either physically, chemically or thermally.

As primary and secondary oil recovery methods can leave up to 75% of the oil in the reservoir, oil extracting companies have started relying on EOR or tertiary oil recovery methods. Thermal recovery, gas injection and chemical injection are the most commonly used EOR techniques across the globe. Although most of the EOR technologies are currently used offshore, oil companies are developing technologies to expand onshore EOR methods.

Market Drivers:



Over the past few years, the rapid depletion of fossil fuels has contributed to the increasing application of EOR technologies in the oil and gas industry. The rising demand for oil has further added to the growing demand for EOR worldwide. In addition, several governments around the world are taking initiatives for utilizing advanced technologies for oil extraction to achieve higher profits from existing oil and gas fields.

For example, countries like China and India are offering financial incentives to attract multinational companies to invest in the enhanced oil recovery market. In line with this, various companies all over the world are engaging in R&D activities to improve oil recovery. For instance, British Petroleum has developed advanced techniques that can extract oil using thermally activated microscopic particles which expand deep into the reservoir.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global enhanced oil recovery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global enhanced oil recovery industry?

What is the breakup of the global enhanced oil recovery market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the global enhanced oil recovery market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global enhanced oil recovery market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global enhanced oil recovery market?

What is the structure of the global enhanced oil recovery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global enhanced oil recovery market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Thermal-Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.2 Gas-Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.3 Chemical-Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Onshore

7.2 Offshore



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research and Development

10.3 Raw Material Procurement

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Marketing

10.6 Distribution

10.7 End-Use



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players



BASF Se

Halliburton Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation

Fmc Technologies Inc.

NALCO Company

Praxair Technology Inc.

Secure Energy Services Inc.

Xytel Corporation

Statoil ASA

BP Plc

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

ExxonMobil Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Lukoil Oil Co.

