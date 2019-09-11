Global ENT Devices Market Report 2019 with Profiles of Sonova, William Demant, Medtronic, KARLSTORZ, Stryker

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ENT Devices Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ENT Devices Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ent devices market.

The ENT devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of ENT devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ENT devices used in diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose and throat diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce hearing aid devices, hearing diagnostic devices, hearing implants, voice prosthesis devices and other devices.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ent devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The ENT Devices market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.

North America was the largest region in the global ENT devices market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global ENT devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ENT devices market.

Customization of hearing aids and implants through 3D printing is one of the major trend in the ENT devices market. Companies in this segment design, develop and provide hearing aids in a range of colors, designs, metallics and prints depending on the patient's needs.

For instance, Cochlear Ltd. is customizing its hearing implants, sound processor covers, coil covers and Nucleus 5 sound processor with SkinIt. Phonak, Advanced Bionics and many other companies are also providing customized products.

Companies Mentioned



Sonova Holdings AG

William Demant Holdings A/S

Medtronic plc

KARLSTORZ GmbH & Co

Stryker Corporation

