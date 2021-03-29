Global ENT Disorder Treatment Market to Grow Over $ 9 Billion During 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Covis Pharma BV | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "ENT Disorder Treatment Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Type (Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Otitis media, and Tonsillitis), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44515

The market is driven by rapid environmental deterioration resulting in several allergic conditions. In addition, advances in research on allergic disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the ENT disorder treatment market.

The increasing use of chemical substances and the rising use of fossil fuels in various industries has increased the presence of harmful gases such as nitric oxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide in the air. This has led to a significant reduction in the quality of air, which has exposed a majority of the population to poor air conditions. This is increasing the prevalence of various allergic conditions, including ENT disorders, which is driving the growth of the global ENT disorder treatment market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five ENT Disorder Treatment Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Acarizax which is an allergy immunotherapy tablet used for the treatment of rhinitis caused due to the signs and symptoms of house dust mite.

ALK-Abello AS

ALK-Abello AS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Grazax and ACARIZAX for the treatment of ENT disorders.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers Claritin. It is an allergy immunotherapy that offers allergy relief and relieves sinus pressure for kids and adults.

Covis Pharma BV

Covis Pharma BV operates its business through segments such as Repiratory and Allergy, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology and CNS, and Authorized Generics. The company offers ALVESCO, OMNARIS, and OMNARIS for the treatment of ENT disorders.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim). It is a synthetic antibacterial combination product used to treat sinusitis caused due of bacterial infections.

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Rhinitis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sinusitis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Otitis media - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tonsillitis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global ENT Laser Devices Market – Global ENT laser devices market is segmented by product (gas lasers and solid and semiconductor-based lasers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global ENT Devices Market – Global ENT devices market is segmented by product (diagnostic ent devices, surgical ent devices, hearing implants, voice prosthetics, and nasal splints) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/ent-disorder-treatment-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

