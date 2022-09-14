Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market to Reach $25.65 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market (2022-2027) by Form, Age Group, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market is estimated to be USD 17.14 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market is segmented based on Form, Age Group, End User, and Geography.

By Form, the market is classified into Powder and Liquid.

the market is classified into Powder and Liquid. By Age Group, the market is classified into Pediatric (Below 18 years) and Adults (Above 18 year).

the market is classified into Pediatric (Below 18 years) and Adults (Above 18 year). By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, and Nursing Home.

the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, and Nursing Home. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

Growing Geriatric Population

Increase in Number of Malnutrition Cases

Restraints

Poor Demand in Underdeveloped Countries

Opportunities

High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Unavailability of Processing Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market, By Form



7 Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market, By Age Group



8 Global Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market, By End User



9 Americas' Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market



10 Europe's Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market



12 APAC's Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Cargill

Danish Crown

Darling Ingredients

Dermarite Industries

Fresenius Kabi

Gelita

Gelnex

Global Health Products

Italgelatine

Junca Gelatines

Medline Industries

Medtrition

Nitta Gelatin

