Global Enteral Feeding Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enteral Feeding Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Categories: Enteral Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ALCOR Scientific, Inc.

- Amsino International, Inc.

- Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- C. R. Bard, Inc.



ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Nasogastric Tube

Others

Giving Sets

Gastrostomy Tube or G-Tubes

Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kits



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Enteral Feeding Devices: Providing Nutrition, Hydration and Medication through Enteral Route

Need to Provide Assisted Nutritional Support to Patients Drives Growth in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developed Markets Continue to Lead the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Gains

Enteral Feeding Pumps: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Category

Table 1: Global Market for €˜Other€™ Enteral Feeding Devices (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for Gastronomy Tubes, Giving Sets, Low Profile Gastronomy Tubes and Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy (PEG) Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Unique Enteral Feeding Connectors to Reduce Risk of Tubing Misconnections

IDC Develops Innovative Enteral Feeding Device

Fidmi Medical Develops New Low-Profile PEG Device

The BUDDY Button: A Low-Profile Gastrostomy Device for Reliable Transabdominal Fixation

Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices

ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector

ENFit - The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Select Enteral Feeding Pumps Available in the Market

Multinationals Target Emerging Markets - The New Hotspots for Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 4: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Table 7: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer: Number of New Cases Diagnosed for the Years 2013, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: New Cancer Cases in the World by Affected Site (2012) (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due to Select Types of Cancer for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Number of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Patients Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Rising Number of Premature Births: Rising Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Table 10: Percentage of Preterm Births by Region: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Number of Preterm Births: 2012 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Rates of Preterm Births (per 100 Live Births): 2012 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Mellitus: A Chronic Condition Driving Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 13: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region: 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Prevalence of Diabetes by Gender (2015 & 2040): Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

A Peek at Global HIV Statistics

Table 17: People Living with HIV Infection (in Million) by Region for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: New HIV Infections Worldwide by Geographic Region for 2016 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global AIDS-Related Deaths by Geographic Region for the Year 2016 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Fuel Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthen Market Prospects for Enteral Nutrition

Preference for Enteral Therapy over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treatment of Adult Malnutrition Presents Growth Opportunities

Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth

MIC-KEY Low-Profile Gastrostomy Feeding Tube Leads the Market

Studies State Feeding Tubes Place Pediatric Patients at Risk of Stomach Fistulas

ASPEN Advices against Use of Gastrostomy Tubes for Near End- of-Life Patients

Electromagnetic Placement Device for Enteral Feeding Tubes Lowers Financial Burden and Nursing Times



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Enteral Nutrition: An Introduction

Introduction to Enteral Feeding (Tube Feeding)

Various Types of Tube Feeding

Enteral Feeding Devices: An Overview



1. Enteral Feeding Pumps



2. Nasogastric Tube

Advantages and Disadvantages of Nasogastric Tube Placement



3. Others

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kits

Giving Sets

Gastrostomy Tube or G-Tubes

Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices

Enteral Formulas

What Constitutes Enteral Nutrition Diets?

Home-Made Diets

Commercial Enteral Formulas

Elemental Formulas

Oligomeric Formulas

Polymeric Formulas

Special Formulas

Pulmonary Formulas

Liver Formulas

Renal Formulas

Diabetes Formulas

Gastrointestinal Dysfunction Formulas

Immuno-modulatory Formulas

Contraindications to Enteral Feeding

Complications of Enteral Feeding

Complications Associated with Enteral Tube Feeding



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Halyard Health Launches Halyard* Enteral Drainage System

Medela Bags FDA Marketing Approval for ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes

Trovita Receives FDA Clearance SAFE-T FEED Device

Vygon Introduces easymoov6 Enteral Feeding Pump

Baxter Introduces ENFit® Syringe and Accessory Line

Dale Medical Unveils ACE Connector with Upgraded Features

NeoMed Obtains FDA Approval for NeoConnect„¢ Low Dose Tip (LDT) Oral/Enteral ENFit* Syringes

AMSL and Medicina Introduce ENFit ISO Enteral Feeding System in Australia

Halyard Launches Upgraded MIC* PEG Feeding Tube Kit



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



BD to Acquire Bard

Medtronic to Divest Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency Businesses to Cardinal Health

Halyard to Take Over CORPAK MedSystems

Medline Acquires NestlÃ©€™s Compat® Range of Pumps and Administration Sets

Medtronic Takes over Covidien



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



ALCOR Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Amsino International, Inc. (USA)

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd. (Germany)

Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)

CONMED Corporation (USA)

Fresenius KABI AG (Germany)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

Medela LLC (USA)

Medtronic plc (USA)

Moog, Inc. (USA)

NestlÃ© Health Science S.A (Switzerland)

Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition (The Netherlands)

VYGON SA (France)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product Segment

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nasogastric Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Nasogastric Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Nasogastric Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Others by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rapidly Aging Demographics Drive Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Table 32: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030):

Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Fuel Growth

Cancer Statistics in the US

Table 33: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by State for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and Affected Site for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender and Body Site for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in US - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 36: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Number of Premature Births Augurs Well for the Market

Table 38: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by State for 2015

Table 39: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Race/ Ethnicity for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Gestational Age for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Preference for Home Healthcare Fuels Demand for Home Enteral Devices

Enteral Nutrition Therapy for Treatment of Adult Malnutrition: Potential for Growth

Reimbursements Scenario for Enteral Nutrition Therapy

Reimbursement for Enteral Pumps/ Administration Supplies

Table 41: 2017 Medicare National Average Payment for Enteral Feeding Procedures

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Device Market

Table 45: New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) in Canada by Gender for 2015 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Age-Standardized Incidence Rate (Per €˜000 People) in Canada by Gender and Type of Cancer - 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Gender and Affected Site for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province for 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Age Group for 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada by Gender and Affected Site for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Leads to Increase in GI Disorder Cases - Opportunity for Growth

Table 52: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases - A Prime Growth Driver

Table 56: Cancer Incidence and Number of Cancer-Related Deaths among Japanese Men and Women for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in €˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s), and Number of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of Enteral Feeding Market in Europe

Aging Demography to Drive Market Growth

Table 61: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Aging Population in Europe by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Cancer and Diabetes Prevalence in Europe Provides Growth Opportunities

Table 63: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (2012-2030) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trend towards Home Enteral Nutrition to Fuel Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: European 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: French Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: French 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: German Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: German 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 78: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Italian Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: UK Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: UK 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 84: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Spanish Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 87: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Russian Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Diabetes Statistics in Asia-Pacific

Table 93: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities

Table 97: HIV Incidence in Asia-Pacific - Number of People Living with HIV in Select Countries for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 104: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Chinese Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

Market Analysis

Table 107: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Indian Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Home Enteral Nutrition in New South Wales - Australia

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Incidence of Diabetes in Latin America - Opportunity Indicator

Table 113: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Latin American Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 120: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Brazilian Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 123: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Conditions: Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Devices

Diabetes Prevalence Statistics

Table 126: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Feeding Pumps, Nasogastric Tubes, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40) The United States (23) Europe (13) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861865



