Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020-2026: Focus on Feeding Pumps, PEG/J Kits, Low-Profile Devices, Gastrointestinal Tubes, Nasointestinal Tubes, Giving/Extension Sets
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Enteral Feeding Devices market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of Units and US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026 with a special focus y-o-y for 2019 and 2020.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global enteral feeding devices market is expected to differ in intensity depending on the device type. Sharpest declines would be expected in demand for PEG/J Kits, Low-Profile Devices and Gastrointestinal Tubes, due to cancelled or delayed elective procedures and delays in tube replacements. On the other hand, demand for Feeding Pumps, Nasointestinal Tubes and Giving/Extension Sets is forecast to witness robust gains during 2019-2020, due to the extra demand created from COVID-19 related ICU admissions.
Demand for Feeding Pumps across the globe is expected to record a robust y-o-y growth of over 14% in terms of both volume and value in 2020, followed by Giving/Extension Sets and Nasointestinal Tubes. The overall global market for Enteral Feeding Devices is expected to exceed 100 million by 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
- This global market research report on Enteral Feeding Devices analyzes the market with respect to device types
- Enteral Feeding Devices' market size is estimated in this report by feeding device type across all major countries
- Key Market Trends
- Nutrition Therapy Practice in Critically Ill Hospitalized Patients
- Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Procedures vs Nasogastric Tube Placements
- Enteral Feeding Pumps vs. Gravity or Bolus Feeding
- Driving Factors of Market Growth
- Aging Population, High Prevalence of Dementia and Chronic Diseases
- Recommendation of Enteral Feeding Over Parenteral Feeding
- High Growth in Home Enteral Nutrition Market
- Hindering Factors of Market Growth
- Lack of Reimbursement and Strict Reimbursement Regulations
- Recommendation Against Tube Feeding in End-of-Life Care Patients
- Prolonged Usage of Disposable Feeding Devices
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 52
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 82 companies
Product Outline
The market for key product types of Enteral Feeding Devices analyzed in this report comprise the following:
- Feeding Pumps
- PEG/J Kits
- Low-Profile Devices
- Gastrointestinal Tubes
- Nasointestinal Tubes
- Giving/Extension Sets
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Introduction to Enteral Nutrition
1.1.1.1 Major Indications for Artificial Nutrition
1.1.1.2 Major Indicators for Enteral Feeding
1.1.1.3 Routes of Administration
1.1.1.4 Methods of Administration
1.1.2 Enteral Feeding Devices
1.1.2.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps
1.1.2.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes
1.1.2.2.1 Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy/Jejunostomy (PEG/J) Kits
1.1.2.2.2 Gastrointestinal Tubes
1.1.2.2.2.1 Gastrostomy (G) Tubes
1.1.2.2.2.2 Gastrojejunostomy (GJ) Tubes
1.1.2.2.2.3 Jejunostomy tubes (J) Tubes
1.1.2.2.3 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices
1.1.2.2.4 Nasointestinal Tubes
1.1.2.2.4.1 Nasogastric (NG) Tubes
1.1.2.2.4.2 Nasojejunal (NJ) Tubes
1.1.2.3 Giving Sets and Extension Sets
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
2.1 Key Market Trends
- Nutrition Therapy Practice in Critically Ill Hospitalized Patients
- Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Procedures vs Nasogastric Tube Placements
- Enteral Feeding Pumps vs. Gravity or Bolus Feeding
2.2 Driving Factors of Market Growth
- Recommendation of Enteral Feeding Over Parenteral Feeding
- High Growth in Home Enteral Nutrition Market
2.3 Hindering Factors of Market Growth
- Lack of Reimbursement and Strict Reimbursement Regulations
- Recommendation Against Tube Feeding in End-of-Life Care Patients
- Prolonged Usage of Disposable Feeding Devices
3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- ALCOR Scientific, Inc. (United States)
- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (United States)
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (United States)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Becton, Dickinson And Company (United States)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)
- Cook Medical LLC (United States)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Moog, Inc (United States)
- Nestle Health Science S.A. (Switzerland)
- Vygon SA (France)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- ENvizion Rolls Out its Enteral Feeding Tube Placement Technology in the US
- Baxter and VIPUN Medical Inks Deal to Commercialize VIPUN's Gastric Monitoring System
- AMT Introduces Traditional G-JET Adjustable Length GJ Enteral Feeding Tube
- NeoMed's ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe Gets US Patent
- Fidmi Medical's Enteral Feeding Device Receives FDA Clearance
- International Medical Industries Expands Prep-LockT Range
- NeoMed's NeoConnect at HomeT OTC Reusable ENFit Syringe Line Launched in the US
- Avanos Medical Acquires Minority Stake in NeoMed
- CoapTech's PUMA-G System Granted FDA 510(k) Clearance
- NeoMed in a Partnership with Medima SP
- Avanos Medical is the New Name for Halyard Health
- Medicina's P1000 Enteral Syringe Pump Unveiled
- NeoMed's ENFit Transition Support Program Offered to Premier Members
- NeoMed 100 ml Syringe to be used in the Medfusion v6 3500 Enteral Ready Pump
- NeoMed Opens New Distribution Center
- BD Acquires C.R. Bard, Inc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG Pumps in US$2 Million into Fidmi Medical
- Cardinal Health's Acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Recovery Business Completed
- Becton, Dickinson and Company Takes Over Caesarea Medical Electronics
- Medela Launches Complete Enteral Feeding System
- Fresenius Kabi Establishes Warehouse Capabilities
- NeoMed's NeoConnect Certification Program Announced
- Baxter's Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe and Accessory Line Unveiled
- Intervene Group Acquired by GBUK Group
- Vygon Unveils Easymoov6 Enteral Feeding Pump
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type
5.1.1 Enteral Feeding Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps
5.1.1.2 PEG/J Kits
5.1.1.3 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices
5.1.1.4 Gastrointestinal Tubes
5.1.1.5 Nasointestinal Tubes
5.1.1.6 Giving/Extension Sets
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing, Inc (United States)
- Alcor Scientific, Inc. (United States)
- Amsino International, Inc. (United States)
- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (United States)
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (United States)
- Baxter International, Inc (United States)
- Becton, Dickinson And Company (United States)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)
- Conmed Corporation (United States)
- Cook Medical LLC (United States)
- KB Medical Group Inc (United States)
- Medela LLC (United States)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Moog, Inc (United States)
- NeoMed, Inc. (United States)
- Q Holding Company (United States)
- Smiths Medical (United States)
- Vesco Medical LLC (United States)
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Bexen Medical (Spain)
- CAIR LGL (France)
- CEDIC SRL (Italy)
- Foures SAS (France)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- GBUK Enteral Ltd (United Kingdom)
- Intervene Group Limited (United Kingdom)
- Medicina, Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Nestle Health Science S.A. (Switzerland)
- Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition (The Netherlands)
- TROGE Medical GmbH (Germany)
- Vygon SA (France)
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Angiplast Private Limited (India)
- Fuji Systems Corporation (Japan)
- Guangzhou Beaconn Medical Science Technology Co., Ltd (China)
- Hangzhou Fushan Medical Appliances Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China)
- JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- MedCaptain Medical Technology (China)
- Pacific Hospital Supply Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
- Romsons Group (India)
- Shanghai Angel Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd. (China)
- Surgimedik Healthcare India Pvt Ltd. (India)
- Ucomfor Medical Co., Ltd. (China)
- VR Medical Technology Company, Ltd. (China)
- Wuhan W.E.O. Science&Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)
9. SOUTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Samtronic Industria E Comercio Ltda (Brazil)
- Silmag S.A. (Argentina)
10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Major Market Players
- ENvizion Medical Ltd. (Israel)
- Erenler Medikal San. Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Turkey)
- Fidmi Medical (Israel)
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Regional Trends in Population Ageing And Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
3. Feedback
