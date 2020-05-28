Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Outlook, 2020-2027 - Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Set to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027, Despite COVID-19 Challenges

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Enteral Feeding Devices market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.



Enteral Feeding Pumps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.7% and reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Enteral Feeding Pumps market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$39.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$39.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Enteral Feeding Pumps segment will reach a market size of US$71.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Enteral Feeding Devices market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$355.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Enteral Feeding Devices market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Enteral Feeding Devices: Providing Nutrition, Hydration and Medication through Enteral Route

Recent Market Activity

Need to Provide Assisted Nutritional Support to Patients Drives Growth in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developed Markets Continue to Lead the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Gains

Enteral Feeding Pumps: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Category

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Unique Enteral Feeding Connectors to Reduce Risk of Tubing Misconnections

IDC Develops Innovative Enteral Feeding Device

Fidmi Medical Develops New Low-Profile PEG Device

The BUDDY Button: A Low-Profile Gastrostomy Device for Reliable Transabdominal Fixation

Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices

ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector

ENFit - The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Select Enteral Feeding Pumps Available in the Market

Multinationals Target Emerging Markets - The New Hotspots for Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Enteral Feeding Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Growing Number of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Patients Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Rising Number of Premature Births: Rising Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Diabetes Mellitus: A Chronic Condition Driving Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

A Peek at Global HIV Statistics

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Fuel Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthen Market Prospects for Enteral Nutrition

Preference for Enteral Therapy over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treatment of Adult Malnutrition Presents Growth Opportunities

Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth

MIC-KEY Low-Profile Gastrostomy Feeding Tube Leads the Market

Studies State Feeding Tubes Place Pediatric Patients at Risk of Stomach Fistulas

ASPEN Advices against Use of Gastrostomy Tubes for Near End-of-Life Patients

Advices against Use of Gastrostomy Tubes for Near End-of-Life Patients Electromagnetic Placement Device for Enteral Feeding Tubes Lowers Financial Burden and Nursing Times

