Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Diabetes), By Stage, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

In situations like cancer, eating difficulties, severe illness, stroke attacks, and life-threatening injuries, nutrition is taken into consideration. The consumption of solid food or a conventional diet can be substituted with food and nourishment delivered through a tube. Especially for individuals with chronic illnesses, enteral feeding is typically administered on a doctor's prescription and with the assistance of medical personnel.

When oral supplementation has little effect on growth and nutritional condition, enteral feeding can be started. Through nasogastric tubes, gastrostomy tubes, and jejunostomy tubes, enteral feeding can be administered. Based on the care center's knowledge, the enterostomy tube selection and installation method are made. In patients who are highly motivated, nasogastric tubes are appropriate for providing short-term nutritional support. For individuals who require enteral nourishment over an extended period, gastrostomy tubes are a better option.

The increased demand for enteral nutrition formulae for older persons at home is also leading to an increase in the number of manufacturers, which will spur the enteral feeding formula market expansion. This market is also expanding as many nursing homes and home healthcare organizations prefer enteral feeding formulas for rehabilitation of post-surgery patients. as more neonatal care units develop, the market for enteral feeding formulas market will experience further growth.

Market Growth Factors

Administration of enteral feeding being easy and less expensive

Through oral feeding, artificial nutrients or medications are administered to the gastrointestinal tract. Parenteral feeding employs a catheter to administer nutrition or medication intravenously into the bloodstream through central or peripheral veins. Parenteral nutrition is more likely to cause difficulties than enteral nutrition. In critically sick patients who need nutrition support therapy, enteral nutrition was emphasized in the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) guidelines as the preferred feeding method over parenteral nutrition.

Increased advancements and novelty in the enteral feeding products

The number and diversity of enteral formulas that are used across the world, have substantially risen during the past few years. Today, there are more than 1,000 enteral formulae available, and businesses are introducing new products to appeal to a wider clientele. In order to meet the demand for nutritional food mix formulas for tube-fed patients, one such example is Abbott, which in 2019 introduced the PediaSure Harvest product and Ensure Harvest, a novel blend of real-food ingredients from sources such as mango, spinach, carrot, pumpkin, and banana. The choice of an enteral nutrition formula should take into account the patient's nutritional demands, physical condition, GI function, overall health, including medical history and metabolic anomalies, and desired outcomes.

Market Restraining Factors

Unawareness about the prescription of enteral feeding in disorders

A significant discrepancy still exists between the recommendations made in the clinical practice guidelines and actual nutrition outcomes, despite the fact that there are multiple verified clinical practice guidelines available with a focus on enteral feeding of critically sick patients. Undernutrition is another widespread issue. In order to give the bare minimum of limitations for the market expansion, hospital departments currently need to increase standardization and systematic enteral nutrition training, provide full-time nutritionists for ICUs, and distribute medical resources and staff logically. These misunderstandings of the proper use of enteral feeding is expected to negatively impact the growth of the enteral feeding formula market.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End User

Hospitals

Long Term Care facilities

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Home Care Agencies & Hospices

By Application

Oncology

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Diabetes

Others

By Stage

Adults

Pediatric

By Product

Standard Formula

Disease specific

Diabetic Formula

Renal Formula

Hepatic Formula

Pulmonary Formula

Peptide-based Formula

Other Disease Specific Formula

Others

By Geography

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Danone S.A. (Sofina Group)

Nestle S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Hormel Foods Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Enteral Feeding Market



Chapter 4. Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market by End User



Chapter 5. Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market by Application



Chapter 6. Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market by Stage



Chapter 7. Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market by Product



Chapter 8. Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuqoz2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets