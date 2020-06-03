Global Enterprise & Industrial Automation Outlook, 2020-2025: Focus on Artificial Intelligence, Industrial IoT and Smart Machines

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence, Industrial IoT, and Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. It also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem-solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. It provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2020-2025.

This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the chatbots market including global, regional, and country forecasts, by industry, application, and business model. The report also includes market sizing by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical for years 2020 through 2025. The report provides an analysis of the chatbot market across industry verticals with use cases in diverse sectors. It also provides an analysis of chatbot companies including their strategic initiatives, solutions, applications, and services.



This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2020 to 2025. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments.



Our findings, insights, data and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems. In support of these goals, the report provides critical analysis about IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions.



This research also evaluates the smart machine ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products and services. The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including Autonomous Robots, Expert Systems, Intelligent Assistants, Neurocomputers, and Wearable Devices.



This research also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Banking, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Security, Transportation and Logistics.



Select Report Findings

Embedded AI in support of IIoT smart objects will exceed $6B globally by 2025

globally by 2025 The hybrid voice and text chatbots market will reach $541M USD globally by 2025

globally by 2025 The overall market for AI in big data and IoT will be led by Asia Pac followed by North America

followed by The fastest-growing smart machine technology is area neuro-computing at over 20% CAGR

AI in industrial machines will exceed $547M globally by 2025 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR

globally by 2025 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR Smart machines and systems will benefit greatly from low latency and localized processing via 5G and MEC

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability for big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The report sees three different types of IoT Data: (1) Raw (untouched and unstructured) Data, (2) Meta (data about data), and (3) Transformed (valued-added data). Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be useful in support of managing each of these data types in terms of identifying, categorizing, and decision making.



AI coupled with advanced big data analytics provides the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks.



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services.



Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models. IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications. IIoT involves a substantial breadth and depth of technologies, many of which require careful integration and orchestration.



Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously. Along with Artificial Intelligence, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics. The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more.



Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.



