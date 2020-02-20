Global Enterprise Asset Management Market to 2024, Featuring ABB Group, SAP SE and IBM Corp
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview and industry analysis of the global market for enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions. The market has been segmented based on component, asset type, organization size, deployment, industry vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global enterprise asset management and analyzes market trends. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.
Using 2018 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2019 through 2024. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the report's components. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of enterprise asset management solution providers.
This Report Includes:
- 56 data tables and 23 additional tables
- A brief overview and industry analysis of the global market for enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Details of underlying factors contributing in the growth of global enterprise asset management market, which include increasing adoption of EAM solutions, controlling cost with lesser maintenance and procurement expenses, and improved asset utilization
- Regional dynamics of the EAM market covering key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Competitive landscape of the global EAM market featuring key players, their market shares analysis and financial details
- Profile description of the market leading companies, including ABB Group, Aptean Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, IFS LINKPING, SAP SE and IBM Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market Overview
- History and Evolution of Enterprise Asset Management
- Future of Enterprise Asset Management
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Niche Players
- Market Drivers
- Demand for Effective Management of Enterprise Resources
- Strategic Shift in Enterprises from Reactive to Predictive Approach
- Aging Infrastructure
- Market Restrains
- Lack of Awareness on the Importance of EAM
- High Deployment Costs for SMEs
- Market Opportunities
- Introduction of Cloud-based Solutions
- Advanced AI and Machine Learning for EAM
4. Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Enterprise Asset Management Software
- Market Size and Forecast
- Enterprise Asset Management Services
- Market Size and Forecast
5. Market Breakdown by Asset Type
- Facilities
- Linear Assets
- Production Equipment
- Fleet
- Other Assets
6. Market Breakdown by Deployment
- On-premises Deployment
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cloud Deployment
- Market Size and Forecast
7. Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Market Size and Forecast
- Large Enterprises
- Market Size and Forecast
8. Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Oil and Gas
- Energy and Power
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Metal and Mining
- Retail
9. Market Breakdown by Region
10. Company Profiles
- ABB Group
- Aptean Inc.
- Assetworks Inc.
- Aveva Group Plc
- CGI Inc.
- Emaint Enterprises LLC
- IFS Linkping
- Infor Inc.
- Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Maintenance Connection (An Accruent Company)
- Oracle Corp.
- Rfgen Software
- SAP SE
- Upkeep Maintenance Management
