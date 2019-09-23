Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Forecast to 2024 - Growing use of Networking Websites & Increasing use of Mobile Devices for Collaboration

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Enterprise Social Network, Project Management and Analytics, Unified Messaging), Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 31.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 48.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.2%

The increasing use of networking websites and the use of mobile devices for collaboration are the key factors driving the enterprise collaboration market. However, high implementation costs and difficulty in countering eDiscovery and legal risks may hamper the growth of the overall market. Social networking websites and platforms enable cross-department collaboration, such as sales, marketing, Human Resources (HR), manufacturing, purchasing, and customer support, leading to increased productivity.

The market has been segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The enterprise collaboration market research report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the enterprise collaboration market. The report also analyzes the global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints and opportunities, challenges, the evolution of enterprise collaboration, case studies, and architecture of enterprise collaboration.

Enterprise collaboration facilitates individuals, teams, workgroups, and organizations to interact, share, and work together, irrespective of their locations for achieving a common goal. Enterprise collaboration includes unified communication solutions, enterprise social media solutions, portals and intranet platforms, enterprise file sharing and synchronization, project management, and analytics solutions. Enterprise collaboration solutions offer organizations various benefits, such as simplified communication processes, faster business operations, and reduced disruption in communication and collaboration across the globe.



These collaboration tools are either in the form of solutions or online services. The enterprise collaboration system can incorporate solutions, hardware, internal and external networks, and services associated with solutions. Enterprise collaboration solutions enable organizations to enable their teams to work together in real time via on the internet.



North America is estimated to hold the highest share of 38.0% of the enterprise collaboration market in 2019, the presence of global vendors, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Facebook (US), and Cisco Systems (US) in the region.

