Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market Analysis 2020-2024, with Key Players Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Maclear LLC and MetricStream Inc.

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market is poised to grow by $ 15099.47 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the benefits of eGRC solutions and demand for eGRC software from various industries.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the increased need to comply with regulatory requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market growth during the next few years. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market covers the following areas:

Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market sizing

Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market forecast

Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market vendors that include Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Maclear LLC, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Maclear LLC

MetricStream Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

Wolters Kluwer NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7e8lje

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

