Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2016-2018 & 2026 by Solutions, Deployment Model and Industrial Vertical

The "Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market accounted to hit the market value of US$ 26.49 Bn in 2017 and expected to witness CAGR of 10.08 % across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC) management is an effective solution for businesses to validate compliance, gather vital risk data and report results to management. As the volatile nature of the market continues to affect business environment, organizations are directing their attention towards the efficiency of EGRC solutions. An effective EGRC framework enables organizations to integrate & coordinate risk & compliance initiatives with business processes.

Further, it represents a holistic view of the organization's risk and compliance postures that help to make more informed decisions and mitigate the associated risk effectively. Instead of acquiring separate solutions for enterprise governance, risks and compliances, organization are effectively opting for single EGRC platform and integrating solutions to satisfy specific EGRC needs.

Overall enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market are segmented based on solutions, deployment model and industrial vertical. EGRC market is primarily directed by the software segment due to rising investment in automated solutions to improve the efficiency of risk management, internal audit and compliance practices. As demonstrated by OCEG survey, more than 85% of companies contacted are in support of they would get benefit from integrating the use of software for their EGRC activities.

North America was the leading market for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions in 2017 closely followed by Europe, primarily due to rapidly growing adoption for EGRC solutions to mitigate such risks. Demand for EGRC solutions is highest in the U.S. due to stringent corporate governance regulations. However, as other countries such as U.K., Germany, France, Canada, Japan, India, and Australia among several others have begun to enforce similar regulations, demand for EGRC solutions has increased rapidly across the world.

Further, several organizations have procured EGRC solution but have failed to realize the positive impacts or potential of such solutions. The most common reason these organizations failed to garner the effectiveness of EGRC solution is that they typically fragment each solution.

Managing EGRC solution in silos results in being uncoordinated operations, even though compliance & risk issues are intertwined and controls are shared. To evade such resource wastes organizations are rapidly moving toward a more integrated EGRC solution for their need. With growing competitive nature and penetration of such solution across almost all industrial sectors, EGRC market expected to grow with promising rate throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Snapshot, 2017 & 2026

2.2. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Solution Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Industry Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Value, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution Providers, 2017

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies

4. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Solution Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Services

4.2.1. Integration

4.2.2. Consulting

4.2.3. Support

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Audit Management

4.3.2. Compliance Management

4.3.3. Risk Management

4.3.4. Policy Management

4.3.5. Incident Management

4.3.6. Others

5. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise Deployment

5.3. Cloud-based Deployment

6. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Industry Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. BFSI

6.3. IT & Telecommunication

6.4. Government

6.5. Power & Utilities

6.6. Aerospace

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Manufacturing

6.9. Transportation

6.10. Consumer Goods

6.11. Construction & Engineering

7. North America Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8. Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9. Asia Pacific Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10. Rest of the World Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. SAP SE

11.2. Dell Inc.

11.3. Oracle Corporation

11.4. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

11.5. International Business Machines Corporation

11.6. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

11.7. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

11.8. MetricStream, Inc.

11.9. Thomson Reuters Corporation

11.10. Maclear LLC

11.11. Microsoft Corporation

11.12. Bwise

11.13. Software AG

11.14. RSA Archer

