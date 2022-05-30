Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026 - Cloud Deployment Model Segment Posts Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period.

Metadata provides enterprises with additional context, data assets and information. It improves usability of information and also allows for its easier management through its life. For enterprises, EMM offers improved visibility and control required for managing changes associated with the complexity of enterprise data environment.

EMM along with other software solutions enable easy integration of data, allowing users better view of roles and links of metadata. EMM solutions ensure that an enterprise`s metadata is available at all times, in a more effective way, so that the data becomes more valuable. It aggregates and links metadata from different data sources within an enterprise, allowing its management through a centralized hub.



There are many benefits with EMM solutions. They enable easier management and integration of data by way of understanding a data asset`s true meaning. It enables management of change by preventing errors and enhancing regulatory compliance for enterprises. It provides a rounded view of data across the enterprises. Productivity for enterprises also increases as EMM solutions enable better understanding of the effect of data changes. EMM also enables better coordination between business and technical stakeholders within an organization.

With EMM, flow of data between various systems is also enhanced and data assets are better governed. An effective strategy for metadata management allows for easier search and identification of enterprise data, for both analytics and governance purposes. The different tools used for management of metadata include data assemblages or catalogs organized as datasets.

These datasets are usually searchable arrangements or tables that facilitate exploration of data. The different types of metadata are tags, titles, date of creation, last change dates, information about source etc. Metadata management software solutions ensure that all this data is properly and consistently described across business units or departments of an enterprise, with a common taxonomy or language.



Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.3% share of the global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $806.4 Million by 2026

The Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.67% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$806.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$987.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is driven by rising enterprise data volumes along with increasing focus of organizations on risk mitigation, improving operations, ensuring compliance, and centralizing data management. Growing data volumes in enterprises and the need for content management and data integration coupled with rising significance of data standardization and data governance are prompting companies to invest in metadata management tools.

Enterprise metadata management solutions assist organizations in dealing with risks, improving IT productivity and conforming to regulatory guidelines. Companies are using these solutions to manage content lifecycle and exploit social networking and collaboration capabilities.

Risk management encompasses enterprise risks related to network efficiency, finance and business operations. Organizations use risk management tools to improve risk intelligence and reduce exposure to market risks, while streamlining business functioning. Interactive and graphical tools allow users to calculate risks in advance for proactive measures.



The market is also propelled by numerous advantages offered by the tools and services. Advanced tools help organizations in governing data assets, managing data flows and improving productivity. The use of metadata related to run environments to execute specific jobs plays an important role in reducing errors.

In addition, expansion of data warehouses, data pooling and data mining operations along with strong focus on centralized data control for pushing IT productivity are augmenting the market growth. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence to ensure reliable data management and quality is expected to bolster the demand for enterprise metadata management solutions.

Moreover, increasing generation of data from various sources on account of ongoing digitalization and growing adoption of smart devices are likely to provide a major impetus to the market. Global demand for enterprise metadata management solutions is also propelled by increasing penetration across life sciences, healthcare, BFSI, retail and e-commerce industries.

In the coming years, more IT teams are anticipated to rely on metadata and exploit datasets stored in conventional packaging applications offered by major brands and emerging cloud vendors. These factors are bound to provide a perfect ground for overall expansion of the market.



