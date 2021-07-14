Global Entertainment Icon & National Treasure Dionne Warwick Joins Fragrance Creators Association

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that DDD3 Inc., owned by the beloved entertainer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dionne Warwick, has joined its membership of more than 60 large and small businesses spanning the fragrance supply chain. Ranking among the 40 biggest American music hit makers between 1955 and 1999, Warwick was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in early 2021 and has been presented with countless international awards and accolades. Formerly serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations, she has pioneered various humanitarian and social causes and is an advocate for music fairness. Her successful signature fragrance "Dionne" was launched to the public in 1986, and in response to popular demand she has plans to relaunch it into the marketplace.

Image courtesy of Dionne Warwick

"I am impressed with the work Farah and Fragrance Creators have done to honor the artistry and beauty of fragrance in our lives," said Warwick. "Fragrances are rich and complex creations—just like songs—each with a unique set of characters and story that combine to create experiences that evoke emotion and delight. I look forward to bringing my creativity and perspective to this dynamic organization."

"Ms. Warwick embodies the care and respect for others and the grit and grace that drives our association," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "She is a model of passion, perseverance, and entrepreneurship, further inspiring us to work collectively with our members to deliver meaningful advancements for people, perfume, and the planet."

"The heart of the fragrance industry is the creative artistry that helps to dream up every scent," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., President & CEO, Robertet USA and Chairman, Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. "As an artist, Ms. Warwick understands the importance of respecting our creators and cherishing our creations. She is a wonderful addition to the membership."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

