Global Environmental Monitoring Market (2021 to 2026) - Increased Government Funding to Prevent and Control Environmental Pollution Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environmental Monitoring Market by Product Type (Sensors, Indoor Monitors, Outdoor Monitors), Sampling Method, Component, Application, End-User, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 14.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The Monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by product type, in 2020

Based on product type, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into monitors and software. The environmental monitors are further divided into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and portable monitors. The monitors segment accounted for 88.6% of the global environmental monitoring market in 2020, while outdoor environmental monitors segment group accounts for 44.1% of environmental monitors market in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pollution monitoring strategies across industries.

The Continuous Monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by sampling method, in 2020

Based on the sampling method, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into continuous, active, passive, and intermittent monitoring. In 2020, the continuous monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market with a share of 57.11%. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing public emphasis on the development of environment-friendly industries, real-time monitoring of samples, and the rising levels of environmental pollution in major regions across the globe.

The Particulate Detection segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component, in 2020

Based on component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into particulate detection, chemical detection, biological detection, temperature sensing, moisture detection, and noise measurement. The particulate detection is further divided into PM2.5 detection, PM10 detection and other detection, whereas the chemical detection is further segmented into gas detection, volatile organic compound detection, pesticide detection and other chemicals. The particulate detection segment accounted for the largest share of 47.2% of the environmental monitoring market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, increasing market demand for outdoor and indoor air quality monitors or PM monitors, and rapid rise in air pollution levels due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries.

The Air Pollution Monitoring segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market in 2020

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring. The water pollution monitoring segment is further categorized as surface & groundwater monitoring and wastewater monitoring. The air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of 54.16% of the environmental monitoring market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising level of air pollution across key markets (such as the US, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East), growing acceptance and demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems, increasing health concerns, and stringent air pollution control legislation by several governments.

On the basis of End Users, Industrial Users segment accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market, in 2020

Based on end users, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into government agencies & smart city authorities, enterprises, commercial users, residential users, healthcare & pharmaceutical industries, industrial users, and other end users. The industrial users segment dominated the environmental monitoring market, with a share of 27.2%, in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing number of power plants and refineries and urbanization in emerging countries.

The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period

The environmental monitoring market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 50.6% of the environmental monitoring market, followed by Europe with a share of 25.5%. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increase in government funding for the establishment of environmental monitoring stations, stringent regulations that support the greater adoption of pollution monitoring technologies, and technological advancements in the field of environmental sensors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Environmental Monitoring Market Overview

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Environmental Monitoring Market (USD Million)

4.3 Environmental Monitors Market, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.4 Environmental Monitoring Market for Particulate Detection, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.5 Environmental Monitoring Market for Chemical Detection, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.6 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Region and End-user (2020)

4.7 Environmental Monitoring Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Efficient Natural Resource Management

5.2.1.2 Development of Environment-Friendly Industries

5.2.1.3 Development of Wireless Cellular and Non-Cellular Communication Technologies

5.2.1.4 Increased Health Concerns due to Rising Pollution Levels

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Government Funding to Prevent and Control Environmental Pollution

5.2.3.2 Supportive Government Rules and Regulations to Reduce Environmental Pollution

5.2.3.3 Growing Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.3.4 Development of High-End Environmental Monitoring Systems Based on Nanotechnology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Slow Adoption of Pollution Control Policies

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Monitoring Market

5.5 Reimbursement Scenario

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Patents Granted for Ecmo Machines

5.6.2 Publication Trends for Patents on Environmental Monitoring Devices

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Ecosystem Landscape

6 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monitors

6.3 Software

7 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Sampling Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous Monitoring

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Pollution Monitoring to Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Active Monitoring

7.3.1 Low Cost of Operation to Drive the Demand for Active Monitoring Methods

7.4 Passive Monitoring

7.4.1 Industrialization Across Emerging Countries to Drive the Demand for Passive Monitoring

7.5 Intermittent Monitoring

7.5.1 Increasing Government Emphasis on Compliance to Pollution Monitoring Standards Will Drive Market Growth

8 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Particulate Detection

8.2.1 Pm2.5 Detection

8.2.1.1 Rising Levels of Pm2.5 in the Air to Support Market Growth

8.2.2 Pm10 Detection

8.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory and Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Pm10 Air Quality Monitors

8.2.3 Other Particulate Detection

8.3 Chemical Detection

8.3.1 Gas Detection

8.3.1.1 Rising Levels of Chemical Air Pollutants Globally are Driving the Market for Gas Detection

8.3.2 Volatile Organic Compound Detection

8.3.2.1 Voc Monitors Hold a Modest Market Share due to the Limited Preference for These Monitors in Developed Countries

8.3.3 Pesticide Detection

8.3.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Norms by Governments on the Limited Use of Pesticides to Support the Market for Pesticide Detection Products

8.3.4 Other Chemical Detection

8.4 Biological Detection

8.4.1 Growing Public Awareness About the Biohazards Caused by Rising Pollution Levels to Support Market Growth

8.5 Temperature Sensing

8.5.1 Reluctance Among End-users to Utilize Innovative Temperature Sensing Products to Restrain the Market Growth

8.6 Moisture Detection

8.6.1 Integration of Moisture Sensing Technologies in Smart City Development to Promote Market Growth

8.7 Noise Measurement

8.7.1 Increasing Levels of Noise Pollution and the Rising Adoption of Smartphone-Based and Portable Noise Detection Products to Drive Market Growth

9 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Air Pollution Monitoring

9.2.1 Air Pollution Monitoring is the Largest Application Segment due to the Rising Level of Air Pollution Worldwide

9.3 Water Pollution Monitoring

9.3.1 Wastewater Monitoring

9.3.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Norms to Propel the Growth of this Segment

9.3.2 Surface & Groundwater Monitoring

9.3.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Soil Pollution Monitoring

9.4.1 Ongoing Development of Innovative Products for Effective Soil Pollution Control to Support Market Growth

9.5 Noise Pollution Monitoring

9.5.1 Ineffective Implementation of Noise Pollution Control Regulations to Restrain the Market Growth

10 Environmental Monitoring Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government Agencies & Smart City Authorities

10.2.1 Development of Low-Cost Environmental Sensors to Support Market Growth

10.3 Enterprises

10.3.1 Environmental Monitoring Systems Prevent the Loss of Unrecoverable Data

10.4 Commercial Users

10.4.1 Environmental Monitoring Systems Help Businesses Save on Energy Costs

10.5 Residential Users

10.5.1 Environmental Monitoring Systems are Cost-Effective and Reliable

10.6 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industries

10.6.1 Environmental Monitoring is an Essential Component to Demonstrate the State of Control of Pharma Facilities

10.7 Industrial Users

10.7.1 Industrial Users are the Largest End-users of Environmental Monitoring Products

10.8 Other End-users

11 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Revenue Share Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Company Evaluation Quadrant (2020)

12.4.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

12.4.1.1 Stars

12.4.1.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.1.3 Pervasive Players

12.4.1.4 Participants

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant (2020)

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Competitive Scenario (2018-2021)

12.7.1 Product Launches & Approvals

12.7.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.1.2 Danaher

13.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.1.4 Shimadzu Corporation

13.1.5 Perkinelmer, Inc.

13.1.6 3M

13.1.7 Emerson Electric Co.

13.1.8 Biomerieux S.A.

13.1.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

13.1.10 Merck KGaA

13.1.11 Siemens Ag

13.1.12 Forbes Marshall

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

13.2.2 Horiba Group

13.2.3 Spectris plc

13.2.4 Te Connectivity

13.2.5 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

13.2.6 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.2.7 Ams Ag

13.2.8 Powelectrics Limited

13.2.9 Raritan Inc.

13.2.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.2.11 Sensirion Holding Ag

13.2.12 Eurotech Spa

13.2.13 Omega Engineering Inc.

13.2.14 Nesa Srl

13.2.15 Eko Instruments Bv

13.2.16 Aeroqual

13.2.17 Plume Labs

13.2.18 Atmotech Inc.

14 Appendix

