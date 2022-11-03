Global Enzyme Inhibitor Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Major Companies Such as Abbott, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, & F. Hoffmann-La Roche are Focused on Strategic Partnerships to Meet Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enzyme Inhibitor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enzyme inhibitor market is expected to grow from $167.06 billion in 2021 to $172.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The enzyme inhibitor market is expected to grow to $185.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.8%.



The enzyme inhibitor market consists of sales of enzyme inhibitors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat Gaucher disease and also used as a tool for studying enzymes. Enzyme inhibitors are chemicals that attach to enzymes and prevent them from working.

They attach to enzyme active sites and reduce enzyme compatibility with substrates, preventing the formation of enzyme-substrate complexes that result in reducing the reaction's catalysis and preventing the creation of products. Enzymes help to speed up chemical reactions in the body and take part in many cell functions, including cell signaling, growth, and division.



North America was the largest region in the enzyme inhibitor market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enzyme inhibitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the incidence of diseases including cancer is expected to propel the growth of the enzyme inhibitor market going forward. Enzymes, such as telomerase, which is active in most tumor cells, are utilized to cure cancers, including leukemia, and also keep healthy adult cells from becoming cancerous.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020. In addition, there were more than 1.6 million people diagnosed with cancer in the US. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of diseases like cancer is driving the demand for the enzyme inhibitor market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the enzyme inhibitor market. Major companies operating in enzyme inhibitors are focused on strategic partnerships to meet customer demand. For instance, in April 2021, Artios Pharma Limited, a UK-based DNA damage response company that also provides enzyme inhibitors, collaborated with Novartis International AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical corporation, to uncover and verify new generation DDR (DNA Damage Response) targets to advance Novartis' Radioligand Therapies (RLT).

This partnership with Novartis will be utilized to find and validate next-generation DDR targets to improve Novartis' radioligand therapies. Furthermore, in March 2020, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, collaborated with Curadev, an Indian-based pharmaceutical company that provides enzyme inhibitors, to discover new drug candidates to provide treatment for lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other inflammatory diseases.



In March 2021, Amgen Inc, a US-based biotechnology company, acquired Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation for a deal amount of $666 million. Through this acquisition, Rodeo is focused on developing first-in-class, orally available modulators of prostaglandin biology that play an important role in tissue regeneration and repair. Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that develops enzyme inhibitors.

Major players in the enzyme inhibitor market are

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Merck and Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cipla USA Inc.

Inc. AbbVie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

