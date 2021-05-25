Global EO/IR Solutions Market Report 2020: Key Programs 2019-2028, Low-Cost and Medium Capability EO/IR Solutions, Competition Analysis

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Sensor Technologies Driving the Global EO/IR Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objectives of this research are to understand the current and future dynamics of the land military EO/IR systems market, identify the EO/IR solutions in use and the capabilities that they offer, and understand how technologies will impact the evolution of the market during the forecast period.

Ministries of defense are procuring a range of new equipment to ensure that soldiers are more lethal and less vulnerable on the modern battlefield. There is an increased demand for weapon sights and night-vision goggles as part of soldier modernization programs.

Newer companion technologies, such as unmanned ground vehicles, are being combined with optical sensors for enhanced surveillance and situational awareness capabilities. Dual-use sensors are evolving in purpose for weapons and situational awareness. They allow for targeting and surveillance sensors to be built onto a single package, providing greater efficiency and alleviating the wear-and-tear on special-purpose sensors.

With the implementation of industrial policies and the establishment of indigenous defense industrial capabilities, new electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system providers are entering the market, linking with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as a route to market, typically targeting local OEMs.

Countries are highly price sensitive in the current economic climate, putting pressure on companies to strike a balance between performance, features, and price.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the committed, planned, and upcoming opportunities in the global land EO/IR market in the next 10 years?

What geographical markets and segments are growing?

What success factors must OEMs in the market consider?

What major programs are underway, and what opportunities do they open up for OEMs/contractors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Land Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Analysis Factsheet

Market Overview

Context - Market Evolution

Demand Overview

Key Programs - 2019-2028

Critical Success Factors - End-User Perspective

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Objectives and Questions

Key Competitors

Market Dashboard

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints

Restraints Explained

Research Methodology

Revenue Forecast

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top Participants

Market Share Analysis

4. Competition Analysis

L3Harris Technologies

Raytheon

Leonardo

FLIR Systems

Elbit Systems

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Growth Metrics

Regional Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment

Opportunities to Look Out For

Capability Requirements - Top Countries

Regional Industry Presence and Focus

Strategic Conclusions

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central & South Asia

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central and South America

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020

Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Processing to Enable Faster Sensor-to-Shooter Loop

Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-Cost and Medium Capability EO/IR Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets

Growth Opportunity 4 - Modular and Multi-mission Solutions

Growth Opportunity 5 - Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments

13. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew3fc1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

