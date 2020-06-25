Global EPA & DHA Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 Featuring Koninklijke, KD Pharma Group, ADM, Corbion, Novasep Holding, Neptune Wellness Solutions, BASF, and Clover Corporation

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EPA & DHA Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EPA & DHA market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Globally, EPA and DHA are gaining importance and becoming a part of the consumer's daily diet. The key reasons for this change have been the increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people taking preventive healthcare measures. Moreover, emerging applications of EPA and DHA in food, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition are further stimulating market growth.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). In terms of application, dietary supplement is the largest shareholding category of the market followed by infant nutrition and pharmaceutical, due to developments in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Latin American market.

The market is budding, owing to growing information about the advantages of consuming supplements and functional food enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, among consumers. Being a rich source of EPA and DHA and ease of extraction, fish oil is the major source for these ingredients.

Major Market Trends

High Concentrate EPA & DHA Dominated the Market by Concentrate Type

The range of high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA, DHA) varies from 700-900 mg/g. The high concentrated forms of EPA and DHA are preferred in the pharmaceutical sector for their product formulations. The increasing popularity of omega-3 supplements, especially in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America has prompted manufacturers to demand highly concentrated versions of EPA and DHA, owing to their ease of processing and purity parameters. The purity concerns, desire for high effectiveness and bioavailability has also led infant formulae manufacturers to seek for high concentrated forms of EPA and DHA.

The other advantage of highly concentrated forms of EPA and DHA is that it reduces the dosage requirements in order to produce desirable results. The supercritical fluid chromatography method is generally used for high concentration omega-3 products as it produces a maximum concentration of up to 99%. SFC enables the industrial production of up to 99% pure fatty acids such as EPA 99%, DHA 99%. The high concentrated forms of EPA and DHA is expected to embark on premiumization aspect of consumer's purchasing behavior.

China Dominated the EPA & DHA Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

The strong manufacturing base, increasing middle-class population, disposable income, and health awareness are fueling the consumption of EPA and DHA ingredients in China. The high birth rate and the recent abolition of the one-child policy in China are expected to fuel the demands for DHA-based ingredients for infant nutritional formulae. Infant formulae followed by dietary supplements are two major application areas in the Chinese EPA and DHA market. The dietary supplements sector in China marketplace is expected to emerge as a lucrative application sector for EPA and DHA ingredients amid an increase in discretionary spending.

Competitive Landscape

During the last few years, various global companies have become active in the global EPA and DHA market with tactical acquisitions, mergers, and partnership. For instance: Veramaris (established 50:50 joint venture between DSM & Evonik in 2017) will be producing omega-3 fatty acids (containing rich amount of EPA and DHA) derived from natural marine algae for animal nutrition. Companies, like ADM, BASF SE, Organic technologies, and Novotech Nutraceuticals came up with new products launches. For example, Organic Technologies' launch of two new DHA omega-3 concentrates within its existing product line i.e. a high DHA concentrate and a medium strength DHA (non-tuna) tuna oil alternative.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

5.1.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

5.2 By Concentration Type

5.2.1 High Concentrated

5.2.2 Medium Concentrated

5.2.3 Low Concentrated

5.3 By Form

5.3.1 Triglycerides

5.3.2 Ethyl Esters

5.4 By Source

5.4.1 Fish Oil

5.4.2 Algae Oil

5.4.3 Krill Oil

5.4.4 Other Sources

5.5 By Application

5.5.1 Infant Formulae

5.5.2 Dietary Supplements

5.5.3 Fortified Food & Beverages

5.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.5.5 Other Applications

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Players

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.2 KD Pharma Group

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 Corbion N.V.

6.4.5 Novasep Holding SAS

6.4.6 Neptune Wellness Solutions

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Clover Corporation Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

