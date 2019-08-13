Global ePharmacies Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: Amazon's Planned Entry into Pharmacy Market - Challenges & Opportunities for Pharma Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ePharmacies - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ePharmacies in US$ Million.

The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Canada Drugs ( Canada )

) DocMorris NV ( Netherlands )

) Dr Fox Pharmacy (UK)

eDrugstore.com ( USA )

) Express Scripts Holding Company ( USA )

) Giant Eagle, Inc. ( USA )

) InternationalDrugMart.com ( Cyprus )

) Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK)

MediSave ( Canada )

) Netmeds Marketplace Limited ( India )

) OptumRx, Inc. ( USA )

) PlanetRx (UK)

Rowlands Pharmacy (UK)

Sanicare-Apotheke ( Germany )

) T.mall.com ( China )

) The Kroger Company ( USA )

) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( USA )

) Walgreen Co. (USA)

Yihaodian ( China )

) Zur Rose Group AG ( Switzerland )

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

ePharmacies: A General Categorization

Classification Based on the Need for Prescription

Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

ePharmacy on the Roll Despite Stumbling Blocks

Inherent Benefits of the Channel

A Key Driving Factor

Regulations

A Game Changer for the ePharmacy Market

Legal Status of Online Sale of Medications

Prescription and Non-Prescription in Select Markets



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

ePharmacies Bring Potential Value to Customers

ePharmacies Enable Better Care and Enhance Quality of Life

Prescription Drugs Fuel the Growth of Electronic Pharmacies

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver

Internet Globalizes Drug Sales through ePharmacies

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rising Smartphone Usage Supports Growing Adoption

Re-importation or Cross Border Drug Sales: An Area of Concern in the US

Cyber Crime in the Name of ePharmacies on the Rise

Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs

Perils of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs

Operation Pangea X

A Major Crackdown against Illegal Online Pharmacies



3. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Factors Favoring Consumer Inclination towards ePharmacies

Pharmacies and the eCommerce Business Model

ePharmacies: A General Categorization

Classification Based on the Need for Prescription

Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted

Conventional Pharmacies Vs. Electronic Pharmacies: A Comparison

Benefits Conferred by eCommerce Business Model

Feasibility of Electronic Pharmacies

The Click and Brick Strategy

ePharmacies: Stakeholders

Processes and Components of an ePharmacy

Drug Regulatory Authorities of Select Countries

Benefits of ePharmacies

Possible Risks Associated with Electronic Pharmacies

An Assessment of Factors that Deter People from Purchasing Medicines Online



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Zur Rose Group Acquires Vitalsana

Medsonway Solutions Raises New Funding

PetSmart Establishes Online Pharmacy Store

PetSmart Pharmacy

Shop Apotheke Europe Takes Over Europa Apotheek

1mg Takes Over Dawailelo.com

Medlife Announces Investment Plan for Expansion of ePharmacy Business

Axfood to Commence New Online Pharmacy in Sweden

Myra Raises New Funding from Matrix Partners and Times Internet

Ayala Invests in MedGrocer Online Pharmacy Owner Wellbridge Health

1mg Technologies Acquires MediAngels

Walgreens to Close Operations of drugstore.com

Pharmacy2U Merges with ChemistDirect.co.uk

LloydsPharmacy Starts a New Website



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Demographic Shift to Aid Growth

Amazon`s Planned Entry into Pharmacy Market: Challenges & Opportunities for Pharma Industry

Need for Industry Players to Brace the Storm

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Market Ready for Further Digital Disruption

Online OTC Pharmaceuticals Market in Europe

An Overview

Characterization of Online Pharmacy Shoppers

Changing Face of Regulations around Online Pharmacy

B.Market Analytics

3a. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Competition Intensifies in the German and European ePharmacy Market

The ECJ Ruling

Will it Open Doors for Omnichannel Retailing?

Sanicare-Apotheke

A Leading Germany-Based Mail Order Pharmacy

B.Market Analytics

3b. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Electronic Prescriptions

A Key Driving Factor

Increased Consumer Inclination towards Online Purchases

A Key Growth Driver

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

3c. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

France

Pharmacy and Pharmacist Monopoly Scuttles Online Growth Prospects

Italy

Regulatory Changes to Herald Online Pharmacy

Switzerland

Stringent Laws Limit Growth of ePharmacy

Competitive Landscape

Zur Rose

A Major Pure Play Online Pharmacy

Poland

Market Shows Signs of Tremendous Growth

Russia

Legalization of ePharmacy On the Cards

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growing Internet Access and Smartphone Adoption to Drive Growth

B.Market Analytics

4a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

ePharmacy Slated to Experience Significant Growth

Multiple Factors Lend Traction

Sheer Size of the Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Tremendous Prospects

Prescription Drugs Hold Key to Future Growth

Rapid Growth in Mobile Networks to Drive Growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Bet on ePharmacy

Self-Operated E-Pharmacies to Overtake Third-Party Platforms

Immense Challenges Lie Ahead of ePharmacy in China

Illegal ePharmacies

A Growing Menace

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Market Overview

Regulations for Online Medicines

India

Market Overview

Demographic Profile of Online Consumers of Medicines

Unmet Needs with Traditional Pharmacies to Drive Growth

Competitive Landscape

Industry Players Dot All Market Models

Business Models for ePharmacy in India

A Brief Comparison

Synopsized Review of Select Key Players

Increasing Funding Galvanizes Expansion Plans of Players

1mg to Seek Expansion with Infusion of New Funds

The Regulatory Conundrum

Voluntary Guidelines from the Industry

A Welcome Sign

Issues On Hand for Realization of Digital India'

Japan

Regulations on Online Drugs Sales

Strategic Corporate Developments



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (15)

(15) Europe (19)

(19) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

(Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)



