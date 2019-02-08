Global Epigenetics Market 2019-2025 - Usage of NSG In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine - A Key Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Epigenetics Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Application, End Users, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the report the epigenetics market, the market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017-2025.

The epigenetics market is driven by the driving factor such as declining prices of sequencing, and is likely to drive the market in the coming years. The declining costs associated with different strategies and methods for sequencing supports to influence the scale and scope of almost all genomic research projects. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012.

Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing, that upsurge the growth of the market.The market is likely to restrain its growth due to the factors such as high cost of advanced technologies. Companies such as Illumina and PacBio offer instruments with high cost.

For instance, Illumina MiSeq cost for US$ 128,000 and PacBio RS cost for US$ 695,000. Thus, the high cost of next generation sequencers is hindering the growth of the market for in the future. Whereas the use of the neuroepigenetics to diagnose the neurodevelopmental disorders is likely to contribute a potential market growth in the forecast period.

The epigenetics market as per the product the segment is segmented as reagents, kits, enzymes, instruments and consumables and bioinformatics tools. The market of kits has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 29.8% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The epigenetic kits allows researchers to perform experiments, researchers to analyze epigenetic modifications efficiently and reliably by using antibodies directed against epitope tags or RNA-binding proteins. Thus holding the major market share. Likewise the reagents contributed 26.2% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.

The technology segment of the epigenetics market includes histone modification, DNA methylation and other technologies. The DNA methylation segment for the epigenetics market was valued at US$ 506.29 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 1,361.67.0 Mn by 2025.

The DNA methylation segments is likely to dominate the market in the coming future as it supports the development of therapies for diseases including cancer, lupus, muscular dystrophy and various congenital defects. Thus the DNA methylation segment is expected to hold major share and is also the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global Epigenetics Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Epigenetics Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Epigenetics Market - by Product

3.2.2 Global Epigenetics Market - by Technology

3.2.3 Global Epigenetics Market - by Application

3.2.4 Global Epigenetics Market - by End User

3.2.5 Global Epigenetics Market - by Geography

4. Global Epigenetics Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Declining Prices of Sequencing

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

4.1.3 Funds & Grants Provided by Government Bodies

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Technologies

4.2.2 Perception of the People For Genetic Alteration

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Usage of Nsg In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine

4.3.2 Emerging Nations

4.4 Key Market Challenge

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.5 Future Trends

4.5.1 Promising Precise Treatments by Neurogenetics

4.6 Impact Analysis

5. Epigenetics Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Epigenetics Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Epigenetics Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.4.2 Illumina, Inc.

5.5 Expert Opinions

6. Global Epigenetics Market Analysis - by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Epigenetics Market, by Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Reagents Market

6.4 Kits Market

6.5 Enzymes Market

6.6 Instruments and Consumables Market

6.7 Bioinformatics Tools Market

7. Global Epigenetics Market Analysis - by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Epigenetics Market, by Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Histone Modification Market

7.4 Dna Methylation Market

7.5 Other Technologies Market

8. Global Epigenetics Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Epigenetics Market, by Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Metabolic Diseases Market

8.4 Oncology Market

8.5 Cardiovascular Diseases Market

8.6 Other Applications Market

9. Global Epigenetics Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Epigenetics Market, by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes Market

9.4 Contract Research Organizations Market

9.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

10. North America Epigenetics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

11. Europe Epigenetics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

12. Asia Pacific Epigenetics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

13. Middle East and Africa Epigenetics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

14. South and Central America Epigentics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

15. Epigenetics Market -Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies In the Epigenetics Market, 2015-2018

15.3 Organic Growth Strategies

15.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

16. Epigenetics Market-Key Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies

Active Motif

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Illumina, Inc.

