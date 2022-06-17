Global Epigenetics Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Epigenetics Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Epigenetics is a field of genetics that examines cellular and physiological feature changes produced by environmental or environmental variables that switch genes on and off and alter the cellular capacity to read genes without being influenced by genotype changes. Although the underlying DNA or RNA sequence stays unchanged, epigenetics produces changes in an organism's phenotype rather than genotype. Epigenetic alterations are important for development because they are dynamic and change in response to environmental stimuli.



Epigenetics is a cutting-edge field that focuses on discovering and tracking phenotypic changes in genes caused by chromosomal modifications without affecting the DNA sequence. Although other uses are growing, this field is most commonly associated with cancer research. Rising institutional and governmental collaboration, as well as financing for the development of innovative methods for disease detection and treatment, are expected to boost demand for epigenetics, hence propelling the market forward. For example, the University of Southampton and University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UK) got USD 1.57 million (GBP 1 million) in February 2016 for cancer and infectious disease genetics and genomics research.



The growing global prevalence of cancer, as well as the growing use of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, are two important factors driving the global epigenetics market. The number of cancer patients is expected to climb from 14.1 million in 2012 to 19.3 million by 2025, according to WHO projections. The number of new cancer cases in the United States grew to 1,688,780 in 2017 from 1,685,210 in 2016, according to the American Cancer Society.



Moreover, factors like growing cancer prevalence increased funding for healthcare research and development, and rising applications of non-oncological epigenetics is expected to help the market to flourish more. According to Globocan 2020, there were 19, 292, 789 new cancer cases of various sorts recorded worldwide in 2020, with 9,958,133 cancer-related deaths. This global and widespread threat of cancer continues to be a significant driving force behind the development of new cancer therapies that aid in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and successful treatment monitoring.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the importance of epigenetics in the COVID-19 research, Covid has had a substantial impact on epigenetics market growth. According to research published in Clinical Epigenetics in October 2020 titled "The epigenetic implication in coronavirus infection and therapy," epigenetic changes may play a key role in the emergence of coronavirus illness outcomes. Despite the fact that a variety of therapy alternatives are being examined, more research is urgently needed to find a viable vaccine or safer chemotherapeutic drugs, including epigenetic treatments, to combat this viral pandemic and develop pre-and post-exposure COVID-19 prophylaxis.



Market Growth Factors:

Increased demand for DNA Methylation

The epigenetics market is driven by DNA methylation, which is the covalent attachment of a methyl group to the cytosine ring, which inhibits transcription. Methylation-sensitive PCR is defined as sensitive bisulfite modification followed by PCR (MSP). Variations of MSP include real-time PCR for methylation detection, methyl light, and quantitative analysis of methylated alleles. Quantitative methods for DNA methylation are currently available, including allele-specific bisulphite sequencing, southern-based approach, bisulphite pyrosequencing, and bisulphite PCR followed by MALDI-TOF MS. Technological improvements are making it easier to assess locus-specific DNA methylation on a genome-wide scale, which is boosting market expansion.



Increasing incidences of cancer

The number of persons diagnosed with cancer has risen dramatically all around the world. The number of cancer patients is expected to climb from 14.1 million in 2012 to 19.3 million by 2025, according to WHO projections. Cancer is the second most common cause of mortality in the United States, accounting for approximately one out of every four deaths. According to the American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer cases in the United States is predicted to rise to 1,688,780 in 2017 from 1,685,210 in 2016, while the total number of cancer-related deaths is expected to rise to 600,920 from 595,690 in the same time period.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

The massive cost of Instruments and the high need for standardization and clinical validation

Epigenetics research instruments are expensive due to their extensive features and functions. Illumina's NovaSeq 5000 and 6000 sequencers, for example, were released in January 2017 and cost USD 850,000 and USD 985,000, respectively. The total cost of ownership is increased by maintenance and a range of other indirect expenditures, such as samples and consumables. Hence, many healthcare institutions are not prompt to embrace these instruments. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes require several of these systems. As a result, large sums of money will be needed to purchase a number of high-priced genomic devices. End users with tight budgets, like academic research labs, have a hard time affording such systems.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2018, Apr - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Epigenetics Market by Application

4.1 Global Oncology Market by Region

4.2 Global Non Oncology Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Epigenetics Market by Product

5.1 Global Kits Market by Region

5.2 Global Reagents Market by Region

5.3 Global Enzymes Market by Region

5.4 Global Instruments Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Epigenetics Market by End User

6.1 Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market by Region

6.2 Global Academic & Research Institutes Market by Region

6.3 Global Contract Research Organizations Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Epigenetics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Abcam plc

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 Hologic, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 Illumina, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5 Merck Group (Merck Millipore)

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6 PerkinElmer, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7 Qiagen N.V.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9 Zymo Research

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10. Active Motif, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dg011

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets