Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022
The "Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of epilepsy monitoring devices across the globe.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing incidences of epilepsy cases. With the increase in number of cases of epilepsy, there has a been a surge in demand for epilepsy monitoring devices.
One trend affecting this market is the advent of wearable devices. In the past few years, the introduction of wearable devices for the detection of epilepsy is gaining traction as the global healthcare industry undergoes several technological advancements.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of EEG products and procedures. The sophisticated and technologically advanced EEG devices require high-cost medical procedures, which increases the financial burden on the patients and caregivers.
Key vendors:
- Compumedics
- Koninklijke Philips
- Medtronic
- Natus Medical
- Nihon Kohden
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Conventional EEG devices
- Wearable EEG devices
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of wearable devices
- Increasing number of M&A
- Focus on research
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hq39nj/global_epilepsy?w=5
