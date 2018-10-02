Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Oct 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of epilepsy monitoring devices across the globe.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing incidences of epilepsy cases. With the increase in number of cases of epilepsy, there has a been a surge in demand for epilepsy monitoring devices.

One trend affecting this market is the advent of wearable devices. In the past few years, the introduction of wearable devices for the detection of epilepsy is gaining traction as the global healthcare industry undergoes several technological advancements.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of EEG products and procedures. The sophisticated and technologically advanced EEG devices require high-cost medical procedures, which increases the financial burden on the patients and caregivers.

Key vendors:

Compumedics

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Natus Medical

Nihon Kohden

