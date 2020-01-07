Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Study, 2020: Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epoxy Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for epoxy adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for miniaturized and lightweight electronics. Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Key Highlights

Increasing applications and rising awareness of structural adhesives are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan .

Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

Epoxy adhesives are used in construction applications, majorly for concrete repair and anchoring purposes. They are also used in woodworking and carpentry applications to increase the strength of adhesion with wooden surfaces in constructions.

These adhesives are commonly used to bond steel, to reinforce plates or carbon laminates, and to strengthen beams and columns. They are also used for bonding segments in bridges and viaducts, where they may completely substitute metal screws or bolts, providing an effective resistance to the constant load on the road and the different temperature ranges.

Epoxies are exclusively used for bonding of fasteners, where they protect the fastening materials, such as bolts from stresses and corrosion, in turn strengthening the bond.

Epoxy adhesives are widely employed in public infrastructures, such as bridges for joining precast materials. They are also used for bonding of steel reinforcement components and carbon laminates for columns and slabs. Anchoring of bolts and steel bars in concrete and joining the ends of concrete or metal pipes for sewage systems are other applications that involve the usage of epoxy adhesives.

Such factors are boosting the demand for epoxy adhesives in the construction sector.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. In Asia-Pacific , China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. China's 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country.

region dominated the global market share. In , is the largest economy in terms of GDP. 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. China's construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government's push for infrastructure investment as a means to sustain economic growth. Also, the Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world.

construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government's push for infrastructure investment as a means to sustain economic growth. Also, the Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. Furthermore, the Indian government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI in the automotive industry, allowing 100% FDI under the automatic route. The government also has plans to introduce a new Green Urban Transport Scheme, with central assistance of about USD 3,600 million , in order to boost the growth of urban transport along the low-carbon path, with an aim to reduce air pollution substantially. Such factors are boosting the demand for the market studied in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The epoxy adhesives market is fragmented in nature. The diverse product portfolio of Henkel helps it maintain the dominating position in the market studied. Other prominent players include Henkel Limited, 3M, SIKA AG, HB Fuller (Cyberbond L.L.C.), and Arkema, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized and Lightweight Electronics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOCs

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 One-component

5.1.2 Two-component

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Marine

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Energy and Power

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Co.

6.4.2 AdCo UK Limited

6.4.3 Adhesive Technologies Corp.

6.4.4 Alfa International Corporation

6.4.5 American Chemical Inc.

6.4.6 Arkema Group (Bostik S.A.)

6.4.7 Ashland Inc.

6.4.8 Benson Polymers Ltd.

6.4.9 Collano Adhesives AG

6.4.10 DELO Industrial Adhesives

6.4.11 Dow Chemical Co.

6.4.12 Dymax

6.4.13 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.14 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.15 Henkel Limited

6.4.16 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.17 Super Glue Corp.

6.4.18 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.19 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.20 Jowat AG

6.4.21 LORD Corp.

6.4.22 Mapei S.p.A.

6.4.23 Master Bond

6.4.24 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

6.4.25 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

6.4.26 RPM International

6.4.27 Sika AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications and Rising Awareness of Structural Adhesives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dt8fvl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

