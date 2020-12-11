Global Epoxy Resin Market Report 2020-2026 with Company Analysis of 3M Company, BASF SE, Olin Corp, Sika AG, & DuPont de Nemours

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epoxy Resin Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epoxy resin market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period.

Epoxy resin belongs to the class of thermoset polymer and is made from a monomer that contains at least two epoxide groups. Attributed to its strong adhesive property, epoxy resins had a wide range of applications in many industries which is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the market in the near future.

The global epoxy resin market is segmented based on the form, application, and end-user industries. Based on the form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. By application, the market is sub-segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, composites, and others. Paints & coating is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Further, on the basis of end-user industries, the market is sub-segmented into consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others.

The global epoxy resin market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the significant demand from automotive, energy, electrical & electronics products in the region.

The key players of the global epoxy resin market include 3M Co., Aditya Birla Group, Olin Corp., Sika AG, BASE SE, Huntsman International LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, collaborations with government, geographical expansions, and new product launch to stay competitive in the market.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global epoxy resin market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global epoxy resin market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global epoxy resin market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Business Functions and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. 3M Company

3.3.2. BASF SE

3.3.3. Olin Corp.

3.3.4. Sika AG

3.3.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Epoxy Resin Market byPhysical Form

5.1.1. Solid

5.1.2. Liquid

5.2. Global Epoxy Resin Market byApplication

5.2.1. Paints & Coatings

5.2.2. Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.3. Composites

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Global Epoxy Resin Market byEnd-User Industries

5.3.1. Consumer Goods

5.3.2. Building &Construction

5.3.3. Automotive

5.3.4. Electrical & Electronics

5.3.5. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. Adhesives Technology Corp. (ATC)

7.3. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

7.4. Atul Ltd.

7.5. BASF SE

7.6. Chang Chun Group

7.7. China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec)

7.8. Covestro AG

7.9. Cytec Industries Inc.

7.10. Daicel Corp.

7.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.12. Hexion Inc.

7.13. Huntsman International LLC

7.14. KPL International Ltd.

7.15. KUKDO Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

7.16. Nama Chemicals Company SJSC

7.17. Olin Corp.

7.18. Sika AG

7.19. Spolchemie (Spolek pro chemickou a hutnivyrobu, akciovaspolecnost)

7.20. Total Plastics, Inc.



