Global Epoxy Resin Market Report to 2030 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epoxy Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Adhesives, Electrical & Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Wind Turbines, Composites, Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epoxy resin market size is expected to reach USD 22.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for epoxy-based composites across end-use industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Epoxy resins are used to manufacture composite materials that are used widely in load-bearing applications, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, oil & gas, and marine, owing to their high super adhesiveness and high mechanical &other properties. The demand for high-performance composites is expected to witness growth in the commercial airplane sector as well as emerging opportunities in various applications, such as wind turbines and pressure vessels.



However, the relatively high cost and labor-intensive production of advanced composites are anticipated to prevent these composites from penetrating high-volume and price-sensitive markets. Increasing demand for composites from the automotive and aerospace industries, particularly in Europe and North America, is expected to remain a key driving factor for the market.

Increasing fuel prices coupled with the rapidly growing commercial aviation sector are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. The construction application segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. In construction applications, epoxy resins are used as sealers, hardeners, grouts, mortars, and laminates for walls, roofs, and decks.



Properties, such as low water permeability, excellent cleaning material, and chemical resistance, good mechanical properties, low cure shrinkage, and excellent adhesion, and others are projected to fuel the demand for epoxy resins in construction applications. Increasing spending on infrastructure development and rising urban population coupled with favorable government initiatives for providing affordable houses to the masses are expected to contribute to the growth of the construction industry globally, thereby creating demand for epoxy resins.

Epoxy Resin Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the paints & coatings application segment accounted for a prominent share in 2021

The construction application segment is projected to progress at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

The rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of green buildings is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the construction industry globally

This, in turn, is projected to lead to increasing product demand in construction applications over the forecast period

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to a rise in the number of manufacturing facilities that boost construction activities, thereby, propelling the product demand

held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to a rise in the number of manufacturing facilities that boost construction activities, thereby, propelling the product demand Strategic partnerships & agreements, capacity expansions, and new product developments are the popular strategies adopted by most players in the global market

For instance, in November 2020 , Sika AG expanded its production facility based in Dubai , UAE for local production of epoxy resins for targeting the flooring market

, Sika AG expanded its production facility based in , UAE for local production of epoxy resins for targeting the flooring market This helped the company increase its flexibility in production, optimize cost structures, shorten the delivery times, and reduce inventories

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2020

3.3 Buying Criteria

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.1.1 Epichlorohydrin (Ech)

3.4.1.2 Bisphenol A

3.4.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.4.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028

3.4.3.1 Current Scenario

3.4.3.2 Medium-Term

3.4.3.3 Long-Term

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Paints & Coatings from the Construction and Automotive Industries

3.5.1.2 Growing Demand for Epoxy-Based Composites Across End-Use Industries

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.5.3 Industrial Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4 Industrial Challenge Analysis

3.6 Business Environment Analysis: Epoxy Resin Market

3.6.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Epoxy Resin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Epoxy Resin Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Paints & Coatings

4.2.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Paints & Coatings, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.3 Wind Turbines

4.3.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Wind Turbine, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.4 Composites

4.4.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Composites, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.5 Construction

4.5.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Construction, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.6 Electrical & Electronics

4.6.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Electrical & Electronics, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.7 Adhesives

4.7.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Adhesives, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Other Applications, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)



Chapter 5 Epoxy Resin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments Carried Out by Them, and Their Impact on the Industry

6.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, and Emerging Players)

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2 List of End-Users

6.4 Key Manufacturers Production Capacity, 2020



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.1 Product Benchmarking

7.3 Atul Ltd

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4 Basf Se

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Product Benchmarking

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Product Benchmarking

7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6 Huntsman International LLC

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Product Benchmarking

7.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.7 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Product Benchmarking

7.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.8 Olin Corporation

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Product Benchmarking

7.9 Sika AG

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Product Benchmarking

7.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.10 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Performance

7.10.3 Product Benchmarking

7.11 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd.

7.11.1 Company Overview

7.11.2 Product Benchmarking

7.12 Jubail Chemical Industries LLC

7.12.1 Company Overview

7.12.2 Product Benchmarking

7.13 China Petrochemical & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

7.13.1 Company Overview

7.13.2 Financial Performance

7.13.3 Product Benchmarking

7.14 Hexion

7.14.1 Company Overview

7.14.2 Financial Performance

7.14.3 Product Benchmarking

7.14.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.15 Kolon Industries, Inc.

7.15.1 Company Overview

7.15.2 Financial Performance

7.15.3 Product Benchmarking

7.16 Techstorm

7.16.1 Company Overview

7.16.2 Product Benchmarking

7.17 Nagase & Co. Ltd.

7.17.1 Company Overview

7.17.2 Financial Performance

7.17.3 Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gy9qf?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets