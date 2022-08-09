Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market to Progress at a Substantial CAGR of 9.46%, Reaching Almost USD 1.7 billion by 2027, Asserts DelveInsight

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market has increased owing to the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction cases among men. According to the CDC 2021, getting aged does not cause erectile dysfunction, but it does increase the chances of being affected by it. Thereby, the rise in the geriatric population of men is a significant factor that boosts the growth of the Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market.

LAS VEGAS , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Erectile Dysfunction Devices market.

Some of the Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Device companies with devices in various stages of development include Coloplast Corporation, MTS Medical UG, NOVAmedtek, Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Zimmer Aesthetics, Augusta Medical Systems, Medispec Ltd., Promedon, UroMatrix Medical Systems, Pos-T-Vac Medical, Owen Mumford Ltd, Vacurect Manufacturing (PTY) Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Global Life Technologies LLC, Zephyr Surgical Implants, The Elator, SLIMED, Tyna International Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Reflexonic, LLC, and others.

In January 2021, manufacturer Giddy launched Eddie, a first-of-its-kind, wearable, FDA Class II erectile dysfunction device which works with the natural physiology of an erection.

In January 2020, Morari Medical developed a wearable device that treated premature ejaculation using neuromodulation. Such technological advancement in the field of Erectile Dysfunction Devices is likely to boost the Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market.

In January 2020, Launch Medical launched The Rocket, the world's first at-home treatment device that utilizes soundwave therapy to reverse symptoms of ED completely. The device's benefit is that it improves sexual performance without drugs, has no side effects, and has zero downtime.

In July 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched the Tactra™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis in the United States to treat erectile dysfunction (ED).

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Overview

Erectile Dysfunction is one of the most familiar disorders reported in men across all age groups. It is defined as the inability to maintain an erection firm enough to engage in sexual intercourse. Even though erectile dysfunction occurs sporadically, it is concerning when it occurs frequently and requires medical attention. Erectile dysfunction devices are designed to focus on the underlying cause of erectile dysfunction. Since an increased blood flow causes erection in the penis, most devices work similarly to induce a penile erection by providing that to the penis.

Technological advancements have led to the development of numerous devices that help treat erectile dysfunction and can also be used by patients themselves.

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Regarding revenue, North America accounts for the highest revenue share compared with the Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices market, which will remain constant during the forecast period. However, the domination of North America is due to the growing prevalence of erectile dysfunction cases in the region. North America represents the largest Erectile Dysfunction Devices market worldwide, supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of technologically advanced products owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure by the government. One such technological advancement was in January 2021, Alma Lasers launched Alma Duo, a device for treating Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in men. It uses the shock wave technology-focused low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (LI-ESWT). Making it available in North America only.

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Dynamics

The major drivers driving the demand for Erectile Dysfunction Devices are the growing cases of erectile dysfunction, the increase in the geriatric population of men, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Also, factors such as a sedentary lifestyle that involves smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and technological advancements will also lead to a surge in the Erectile Dysfunction Devices market.

On the contrary, certain factors like the availability of alternative drugs and the high cost of invasive devices may restrict the growth of the Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures, leading to obstruction in the Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market growth.

Scope of the Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Product - Penile Implants, Shockwave Therapy Devices, Vacuum Therapy Devices, Others

Penile Implants, Shockwave Therapy Devices, Vacuum Therapy Devices, Others Market Segmentation By Approach - Invasive, Non-Invasive

- Invasive, Non-Invasive Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Asc), Others

Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Asc), Others Market Segmentation by Geography: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest of the World ( Middle East , Africa , and South America )

Key Erectile Dysfunction Devices Companies - Coloplast Corporation, Zimmer Aesthetics, Augusta Medical Systems, Medispec Ltd., MTS Medical UG, NOVAmedtek, Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Promedon, Boston Scientific Corporation, Global Life Technologies LLC, Zephyr Surgical Implants, UroMatrix Medical Systems, Pos-T-Vac Medical, Owen Mumford Ltd, Vacurect Manufacturing (PTY) Ltd., The Elator, SILIMED, Tyna International Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Reflexonic, LLC, and others.

Coloplast Corporation, Zimmer Aesthetics, Augusta Medical Systems, Medispec Ltd., MTS Medical UG, NOVAmedtek, Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Promedon, Boston Scientific Corporation, Global Life Technologies LLC, Zephyr Surgical Implants, UroMatrix Medical Systems, Pos-T-Vac Medical, Owen Mumford Ltd, Vacurect Manufacturing (PTY) Ltd., The Elator, SILIMED, Tyna International Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Reflexonic, LLC, and others. Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market was valued at USD 1.77 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2027.

