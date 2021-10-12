Global Esports Market Report 2021 Featuring Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, Tencent, Valve, Electronic Arts

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $3.99 billion in 2030 according to the "Esports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The esports market reached a value of nearly $1,070.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,070.5million in 2020 to $2,108.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 14.5%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased awareness about esports, increase in livestreaming of games, and increase in international prize pool for esports. The market was restrained by lack of standardization. Going forward, increased diversity of game genres, increase in viewership, emergence of esports cafes, increase in internet accessible devices, rising sponsorships, increase in mobile gaming, and increasing awareness will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the esports market in the future include unprotected rights of esports participants and match-fixing.



The esports market is segmented by game into multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), real time strategy, first-person shooter, and fighting and sports. The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) market was the largest segment of the esports market segmented by game, accounting for 40.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) segment is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the esports market segmented by game, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2020-2025.



The esports market is segmented by platform into PC, console, mobile and others. The mobile market was the largest segment of the esports market segmented by platform, accounting for 38.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the mobile segment is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the esports market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2020-2025.



The esports market is segmented by revenue source into sponsorship, advertising, merchandise and tickets, publisher fees, and media rights. The sponsorship market was the largest segment of the esports market segmented by revenue source, accounting for 61.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the advertising segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the esports market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the esports market, accounting for 33.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the esports market will be South America, and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.7% and 16.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 16.9% and 16.7% respectively.



The esports market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69.0% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Activision Blizzard Inc. was the largest competitor with 21.85% of the market, followed by Modern Times Group MTG AB with 14.15%, Tencent with 11.04%, Valve Corporation with 8.03%, Electronic Arts Inc. with 3.78%, Nintendo with 2.82%, Team SoloMid (TSM) with 2.10%, Cloud9 with 1.96%, Take-Two Interactive with 1.87%, and Riot Games Inc. with 1.40%.



The top opportunities in the esports market segmented by game will arise in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) segment, which will gain $493.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by platform will arise in the mobile segment, which will gain $455.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by revenue source will arise in the sponsorship segment, which will gain $587.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The esports market size will gain the most in USA at $251.4 million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Esports Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Game

6.3. Segmentation By Platform

6.4. Segmentation By Revenue Source



7. Esports Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Game

7.2.1. Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

7.2.2. Real Time Strategy

7.2.3. First Person Shooter

7.2.4. Fighting and Sports

7.3. Market Segmentation By Platform

7.3.1. PC

7.3.2. Console

7.3.3. Mobile

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Segmentation By Revenue Source

7.4.1. Sponsorship

7.4.2. Advertising

7.4.3. Merchandise & Tickets

7.4.4. Media Rights



8. Esports Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Increasing Shift Towards Esports Due To COVID-19

8.2. Evolution of Esports With Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Technologies

8.3. Increasing M&A Activities

8.4. Proliferation Of Investments

8.5. New Esports Platforms



9. COVID-19 Impact On The Esports Market

9.1. Effect On Customer Engagement

9.2. Effect On Investments and Revenues

9.3. Effect On Tournaments

9.4. Impact On New Launches

9.5. Future Opportunities



10. Global Esports Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Esports Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Esports Market, Segmentation By Game, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Esports Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Esports Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



12. Esports Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Esports Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Esports Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Tencent

Valve Corporation

Electronic Arts Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z50sq6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

