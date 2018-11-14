Global Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market to 2025 - Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3.31 Billion by 2025 at a 6.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market Analysis Report By Function, By Product, By Form, By Application (Aromatherapy, Phytotherapy), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global essential oils & plant extracts for livestock market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2025 at a 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Growing concerns regarding livestock health and nutrition are expected to be a key factor driving demand for essential oils and plant extracts in livestock feed additives.

Essential oils are volatile organic compounds (VOC) with a delicate balance of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and other components. Immunomodulation potential of various essential oils, along with their anti-inflammatory properties, are expected to drive their demand in the livestock sector over the forecast period.

Botanical extracts and herbs are gaining preference as animal feed additives owing to a reduction in the use of antibiotic growth promoters and ban on dietary antimicrobial agents. Plant extracts and phytochemicals influence food consumption patterns, total feed intake, and secretion of digestive fluids and enzymes.

Various benefits and properties of essential oils and plant extracts, including improvement of gut health, boosting immunity, and increasing yield, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Apart from these benefits, essential oils and plant extracts are used to support animal health by providing nutrition and organic minerals and improving protein breakdown to increase muscle density in ruminants, poultry, and swine.

Furthermore, technological breakthroughs, along with invention of new formulation recipes, are anticipated to bolster demand in the coming years. Increasing adoption of supplementation programs and need to maximize net returns by using available roughages inefficient manner are likely to increase demand for liquid supplements in ruminants.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global essential oil & plant extract market is anticipated to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025

by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025 By product, the plant extract segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period

On the basis of form, the solid segment dominated the global market with a share of more than 61.0% in 2017

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit a notable CAGR of 6.8% over the coming years, owing to growing demand for meat

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry snapshot



Chapter 3 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock value chain analysis

3.4 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing livestock share in agricultural output

3.4.1.2 Favorable regulatory scenario

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Raw material scarcity

3.5 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock market share, by product type, 2014 to 2025

4.2 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock demand, by product type, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.1 Essential Oils

4.2.2 Plant Extracts



Chapter 5 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market share, by form, 2017 & 2025

5.2 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock demand, by form, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.1 Liquid Form

5.2.2 Solid Form



Chapter 6 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market share, by function, 2017 & 2025

6.2 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock demand, by function, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.2.1 Gut Health

6.2.2 Immunity

6.2.3 Yield

6.2.4 Other Functions



Chapter 7 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market: Livestock Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Market share, by livestock, 2017 & 2025

7.2 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock demand, by livestock, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

7.2.1 Cattle Feed

7.2.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in cattle feed 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

7.2.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, by cattle feed 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

7.2.1.1.2 Dairy

7.2.1.1.3 Meat

7.2.2 Poultry Feed

7.2.3 Swine Feed

7.2.4 Aquatic Feed

7.2.5 Others



Chapter 8 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock market share, by application, 2017 & 2025

8.2 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for livestock demand, by application, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

8.2.1 Aromatherapy

8.2.2 Phytotherapy

8.2.3 Other Applications



Chapter 9 Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis 2014-2025



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Competitive environment

10.3 Strategy framework



Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Manghebati

Indian Herbs Specialties Pvt. Ltd.

Orffa

Herbavita

Herbarom Laboratoire

Olmix S.A.

Panagro Health & Nutrition

Provitim

Phytosynthese

Trouw Nutrition Hifeed BV

DSM N.V.

Novus International, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Danisco

IDENA SAS

Joh. Vgele KG

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Sensnutrition

Laboratoires Phode

Amorvet Animal Health Pvt. Ltd.

Beneo GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/73tgxt/global_essential?w=5





