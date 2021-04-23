Global Esterquats Market Report 2020-2027: TEA-Quats to Account for $736.4 Million of the Total $1 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Esterquats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Esterquats Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Esterquats estimated at US$897.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.

TEA-Quats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$736.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MDEA & Other segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Esterquats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Abitec Corporation

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dongnam Chemical Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Hangzhou FandaChem Co., Ltd

Italmatch Chemicals SpA

Kao Corporation

Stepan Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

