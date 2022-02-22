Global ETFE Market Report 2022: Increasing Usage of ETFE in Solar Panels to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ETFE Market by Type(Pellet/Granule, Powder), Technology(Extrusion, Injection), Application(Films & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Tubes, Coatings), End-use Industry(Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size was estimated to be USD 334 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 451 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2026.

Increasing usage of ETFE in solar panels, substitute for glass and other conventional materials, and growing demand in end-use industries are driving the demand for ETFE during the forecast period. However, ETFE is prone to puncture, transmit more sound than glass, and higher cost than other conventional material, which is hampering the market growth.



Based on type, pellet/granule is estimated to be the largest type of ETFE during the forecast period. The pellet/granule form of ETFE can be both, extruded and injected to convert it to films & sheets, wires & cables, and tubes, which are then used by various end-use industries such as architecture, automotive, chemical processing, and others. They have low melting points and high-melt flow rates (MFRs), making pellets suitable for injection, extrusion, rotational, and other molding processes.



Films & sheets is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment in the ETFE market during the forecast period. ETFE films & sheets are temperature, aging, and chemical resistant and have superior mechanical strength. ETFE films and sheets are now largely replacing glass in the building & construction industry due to superior light transmission properties. ETFE sheets are more commonly found as roofing in public areas, such as stations, airports, educational centers, museums, conference centers, and other artistic structures. ETFE films are also used for front and backing sheets of photovoltaic (PV) modules. When used as front sheets for PV modules, these films help improve the efficiency of solar cells since they transmit 90%-95% of light.



Building & construction is estimated to be the largest end-user segment in the ETFE market during the forecast period. ETFE is majorly used in non-residential, civil infrastructures, and commercial buildings for roofing application. Energy efficiency, cost control, low carbon emissions, sustainability, recyclability, and green buildings are major factors that influence the construction industry. ETFE films are lightweight, cost-effective, eco-friendly, 100% recyclable and esthetically preferred compared to glass. These properties propel the demand for ETFE films in the construction industry.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Pellet/Granule Accounted for Larger Share in 2020

Extrusion Molding Accounted for Largest Share of ETFE Market in 2020

Films & Sheets Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2020

Building & Construction Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2020

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for ETFE During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Significant Opportunities in ETFE Market - Films & Sheets Application to Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

ETFE Market in North America , by Application and Country, 2020 - US Captured Largest Market Share in North America in 2020

, by Application and Country, 2020 - US Captured Largest Market Share in in 2020 ETFE Market, by Type - Pellet/Granule Segment to Dominate ETFE Market During 2021-2026

ETFE Market, by Technology - Extrusion Molding to Lead ETFE Market from 2021 to 2026

ETFE Market, by Application - Films & Sheets to Command Overall ETFE Market

ETFE Market, by End-Use Industry - Building & Construction to Command ETFE Market

ETFE Market, by Country - India to Witness Highest CAGR in Global ETFE Market, in Terms of Volume, from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage of ETFE in Solar Panels to Drive Market

Substitute for Glass and Other Conventional Plastics Materials

Growing Demand in End-Use Industries

Restraints

Prone to Puncture and Transmit More Sound Than Glass

Higher Cost of ETFE Than That of Conventional Materials

Opportunities

Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Price Volatility of Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

The Chemours Company

3M

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Vector Foiltec GmbH

Halopolymer

Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd

Ensinger Group

Dongyue Group

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Solvay S.A.

BASF SE

SABIC

Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Beijing Starget Chemicals Co., Ltd

Zeus Industrial Products

