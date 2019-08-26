NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810669/?utm_source=PRN



Summary

Global ethylbenzene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 39 mtpa in 2018 to 48 mtpa by 2023.Around 16 planned and announced ethylbenzene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia, and Africa, over the next five years.



Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd are the three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

- Global ethylbenzene capacity outlook by region

- Global ethylbenzene capacity outlook by country

- Ethylbenzene planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major ethylbenzene producers globally

- Global ethylbenzene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global ethylbenzene capital expenditure outlook by country.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced ethylbenzene plants globally

- Understand regional ethylbenzene supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global ethylbenzene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylbenzene capacity data.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810669/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

