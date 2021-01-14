Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2020-2030: Around 165 Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants are Expected to Come Online

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - Asia Leads Globally in Terms of Ethylene Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 188.43 mtpa in 2019 to 311.32 mtpa by 2030. Around 165 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead ethylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by the US and India.



Scope

Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

Ethylene planned and announced plants details

Global ethylene capacity by feedstocks

Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global ethylene industry

Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Key Stalled Plants

2.5. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2020

2.7. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2019

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Ethylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry

2.10. Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Key Countries' Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



3. Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants



4. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p25o6p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

