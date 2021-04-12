Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry Outlook Report 2020: Capacity is Expected to Increase from 41.80 mtpa in 2019 to 65.04 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.8%

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ethylene Glycol (EG) capacity increased from 30.24 mtpa in 2014 to 41.80 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 6.5 percent. It is expected to increase from 41.80 mtpa in 2019 to 65.04 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.8 percent.



Scope

Global Ethylene Glycol capacity outlook by region

Global Ethylene Glycol capacity outlook by country

Ethylene Glycol planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major Ethylene Glycol producers globally

Global Ethylene Glycol capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Ethylene Glycol capital expenditure outlook by country

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG)Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global EG Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global EG Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. Global EG Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

3.6. Global EG Capacity Contribution by Region

3.7. Key Companies by EG Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to EG Industry

3.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries



4. Global Planned and Announced EG Projects



5. Asia EG Industry

5.1. Asia EG Industry, An Overview

5.2. Asia EG Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Asia EG Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. Asia EG Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

5.5. Asia EG Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

5.6. Asia EG Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries



6. Europe EG Industry



7. Former Soviet Union EG Industry



8. Middle East EG Industry



9. North America EG Industry



10. Oceania EG Industry



11. South America EG Industry



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go1uvd

