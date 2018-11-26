Global Ethylene Oxide Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023: The Growing Demand for PET Bottles from the Packaging Industry
According to a recently conducted research about the global ethylene oxide market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 32,610 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3-4% per year in the period 2017-2023.
The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although ethylene oxide is predominantly used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of ethylene glycol, the analysis considers the application of ethylene oxide across various industries. In particular, the largest share of ethylene oxide consumption is for the production of ethylene glycols, which accounted for around 72% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for glycol ethers has been growing with the highest rate of about 3.57% per year.
Regionally, the largest global ethylene oxide market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 30% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global ethylene oxide market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.
Ethylene glycol is a crucial raw material for the production of PET resins and polyester fibers, which is why one of the main contributors for the growth of this segment is the growing demand for PET bottles from the packaging industry. One of the major consumers and growth drivers of ethylene oxide market globally is monoethylene glycol (MEG). It finds application in areas such as the production of films, bottles, polyester fibers and resins, as well as an antifreeze liquid and cooling agent in the automobile industry.
Furthermore, the demand for antifreeze is seasonal, which makes the global demand for MEG and respectively ethylene oxide quite predictable, as for the antifreeze use. The overall demand for the chemical is tied to the general economy and particularly to the economies in the developing countries such as China, India and others. Typically, downstream MEG and PET are seasonal. In Europe, PET resin and bottle demand usually picks up over the summer as the weather warms up and consumption of bottled beverages increases.
The analytical research projects that the global production of ethylene oxide is likely to reach around 32,610 thousand tons by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of about 4% per year. In addition, some of the main players on the ethylene oxide market are planning to open up additional production capacities in different regions. As a matter of fact, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest-paced capacity increase in the medium term. Moreover, the market is forecast to remain relatively balanced in terms of supply and demand, also showing stable dynamics in the medium term.
The increasingly competitive landscape globally forces the chemical companies to focus on innovation and particularly on the development of Green Chemistry, which is becoming crucial for the overall future development of the companies. There are several fast dynamic research areas that can be identified such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, the development of biofuels as a supplement to oil supplies, as well as the expansion of water-based paints and the replacements for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). So in order to increase their profit, it is important for manufacturers within the chemical industry not only to cut their costs, but also to ensure that their processes and products conform with the pressing environmental issues.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Characteristics of Ethylene Oxide
4. State of the Global Demographics and Economy
5. Overview and Analysis of the Global Ethylene Oxide Market
6. Overview and Analysis of the Global Production of Ethylene Oxide
7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Ethylene Oxide
8. Overview and Analysis of the Global Imports of Ethylene Oxide
9. Overview and Analysis of the Global Exports of Ethylene Oxide
10. Balance Between Supply and Demand On the Global Ethylene Oxide Market
Companies Featured
- BASF
- Ineos Oxide
- BASF
- Clariant
- Ineos Oxide
- Kazanorgsyntez
- Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- Sibur Neftekhim
- Bushehr Petrochemical
- Farsa Chemical
- Gachsaran Petrochemical
- Kangan Petro Refining
- Saudi Kayan
- Sharq
- Yanpet
- Yansab
- Basf Corp.
- Dow Chemical
- Eastman Chemical
- Equistar Chemicals
- Lacc - Lotte/Westlake
- Meglobal
- Ptt Global Chemical
- Sasol
- Shell Chemicals
- Alberta and Orient Glycols
- Meglobal
- Akzo Nobel
- Reliance Ind.
- Ethyl Glycols Singapore
- Shell Eastern Petrochem
- Toc Glycol
- Oxiteno
- Pralca
- and many more...
