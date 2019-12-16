Global eTMF Market & Service Provider Dynamics Report, 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eTMF Market and Service Provider Dynamics (2nd edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More and more systems, processes, files, storage, and approvals are moving towards cloud-based applications and trial master files are no exception. The capital market is expecting big things from cloud-based applications servicing the healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.



That said, not many providers are on respondents' radars. The eTMF landscape is dominated by a few providers across measured vendor dimensions. A lot needs to be done to build awareness of the providers in this space. The potential is there, given a few lesser known providers did manage to crack the top ten rankings. It will be interesting to see if the eTMF market either diversifies or stays as is as the industry matures.

For sponsor organizations, CROs, and eTMF providers, this report is designed to provide your organization with information necessary to make smart decisions going forward.



What You Will Learn



Study Sponsors and CROs

Understand actual user experience and satisfaction with leading eTMF software providers

Better inform your eTMF buying and vendor selection process

Discover new eTMF providers to evaluate

Negotiate contracts from a data-based position of strength

eTMF Providers

Understand the top selection attributes/criteria used when sponsors and CROs are selecting an eTMF provider and the top performance attributes/criteria used when they are evaluating an eTMF provider

Learn where your company sits in the competitive landscape and, therefore, where to focus sales and marketing efforts

Prepare better proposals and bid defenses based on understand the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Methodology

Participant Criteria

Analysis Note: eTMF Use Requirement

Demographics

Number of Ratings per Company

5 Major Sections



eTMF Preferences And Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

eClinical Technology Use

Preference for eTMF over Paper

Data Managed in eTMF

Use of TMF Solutions

Primary TMF Solution

Preferred Provider Agreements

Information Exchange Methods

Provide Sites with Remote Access

Areas of Innovation

Suggested Improvement

Added Functionality

Interest in New eTMF Features

eTMF Selection Drivers

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important Selection Attributes

Most Important Satisfaction Attributes

Influence over eTMF Selection - Sponsor Perspective

Influence over eTMF Selection - CRO Perspective

eTMF Perceptions And Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

eTMF Provider Familiarity

Leaders in the Field

eTMF Provider Usage

eTMF Provider Summary Table

eTMF Software Provider Performance And Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across eTMF Software Providers

Figure 1 - Budget Factor

Figure 2 - Document Factors

Figure 3 - People Factors

Figure 4 - System Factors

Figure 5 - Usability Factors

Customer Loyalty

Study Data

Data Managed in eTMF - Today

Data Managed in eTMF - Future

Use of TMF Solutions - Today

Use of TMF Solutions - Future

Primary TMF Solution - Today

Primary TMF Solution - Future

Preferred Provider Agreements - Today

Number of Preferred Provider Agreements

Preferred Provider Agreements - Future

Third-Party eTMF Information Exchange

Investigator sites

IRBs/ethics committees

Regulatory authorities

Between sponsors and CROs

Provide Sites with Remote Access - Today

Provide Sites with Remote Access - Future

eTMF Use for Trial Process Improvement

Attribute Drivers in eTMF Selection

Most Important Attribute in eTMF Selection

Attribute Drivers in eTMF Satisfaction

Most Important Attribute in eTMF Satisfaction

eTMF vs. Paper TMF Preference

eTMF Selection - Sponsor Influence when Using a CRO

eTMF Selection - CRO Perception of Sponsor Influence

Departmental Decision-making Influence (Sponsor)

Departmental Decision-making Influence (CRO)

eTMF Software Provider Familiarity

Leaders in the eTMF Field

eTMF Provider Usage

eTMF Improvement - Themed

eTMF Improvement - Respondent Comments

eTMF Added Functionality - Themed

eTMF Added Functionality - Respondent Comments

Interest in Potential Additions to eTMF

Satisfaction with an eTMF Provider

Likelihood to Use an eTMF Provider Again

Likelihood to Recommend an eTMF Provider

eTMF Software Provider Drilldowns

Aurea (formerly NextDocs)

CareLex

Covance

EMC

Ennov

MasterControl

Medidata Rave eTMF

Montrium

Oracle

Phlexglobal

Safe-BioPharma

SureClinical

TransPerfect Trial Interactive

Veeva Vault

Wingspan Technology

WIRB-Copernicus/ePharmaSolutions

Respondent Demographics

Company type

R&D spend

CRO size

Primary area of responsibility

Respondent location

eClinical Technology Use

Types of eTMF solutions

Respondent age

Years in industry

Development phase involvement

