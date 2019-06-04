Global eTrade Services Adds Pacific International Lines on CALISTA(TM)

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global trade platform company and a subsidiary of CrimsonLogic (a provider of digital solutions, products and services), today announced the addition of Pacific International Lines (PIL) -- the world's top 10th containership operator on CALISTA(TM), an interoperable, neutral and trusted platform that enables supply chain orchestration across the world.

PIL will leverage on the innovative supply chain orchestration platform (CALISTA(TM)) to expand their shipper and freight forwarder footprint. With PIL's strong network in ASEAN and China, shippers can reap the benefits of intermodal connectivity and integration in the region.

Shippers plying the route of the International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC) can reduce their shipping time by adopting rail-sea connectivity options. Shippers on this route will have track and trace capabilities and enjoy seamless trade declarations through Guangxi's Single Window to reach Western China and beyond on CALISTA(TM).

Shippers and freight forwarders on CALISTA(TM) will be able to book freight for feeder services covering Sub-Continent and South East and/or liner services from New Zealand and Australia to the Pacific Islands. Users can also tap on PIL's access to the other parts of the world including Africa, America, Middle East, Asia and Oceania with ease. Lastly, with the linkages to 26 Customs nodes across the world connecting to 176,000 parties, users will be able to file manifest, manage and exchange trade data and documents for seamless G2B trade compliance activities across countries.

Mr Eugene Wong Chairman of GeTS said: "We are very delighted to have PIL onboard with us. As global business disruption takes shape, digitalisation is the key engine for transformation. The benefits of a global digital trade and supply chain platform that connects the trading community are aplenty and we are delighted to have PIL, a leading Asian Carrier to come onboard on CALISTA(TM) serving as a platform for their business growth."

Ms Lisa Teo, Executive Director of PIL said: "PIL is pleased to join the CALISTA(TM) platform and we are confident our customers will appreciate the time savings and cost benefits to them. This fits in well with our digitalisation strategy and we will continue to improve our processes, seeking ways to better facilitate trade within the intermodal transport logistics ecosystem."

Mr Chong Kok Keong CEO of GeTS said: "By leveraging our deep G2B and B2B domain expertise and technological capabilities, we are happy that PIL can harness the platform to improve its reach while our global users can seek out a new carrier to conduct trade. We will continue to make trade more accessible, easier and predictable for the global community."

CALISTA(TM) platform allows carriers, logistics service providers and shippers to manage the complexities in navigating the trade ecosystem by enabling the orchestration of physical logistics, trade compliance and financial requirements seamlessly, securely and smartly on a digital ecosystem. The go-to platform allows interoperability between applications, provide analytics on logistics visibility and secure documents on blockchain.

About Global eTrade Services

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company, is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company has linkages to 26 Customs nodes across the world, with more than 176,000 connected parties and conducting more than 18 million transactions annually.

About Pacific International Lines

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is the world's 10th top containership operator in the world. PIL has developed from a coastal shipowner in Singapore into a carrier with a presence in China, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, the Americas, Australia and New Zealand. PIL owns and operates a fleet of around 160 containerships and multi-purpose vessels, serving over 500 locations in 100 countries worldwide. It has a container fleet of about 470,000 teus consisting dry boxes, reefer and special equipment.

