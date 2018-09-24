Global Event Management Software Market to 2026 - Increasing Hosting of Trade Exhibitions, Corporate Annual Meetings, and Summits

DUBLIN, Sept 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Event Management Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global event management software market was valued at US$ 6.43 Bn in 2017 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Event managers across the globe are turning towards automated solutions that enable not only registration but also ticketing, thereby ensuring direct control over both distribution of invitations and sales. Thus, major evolution in event management software products has been the gradual shift of registration entry from organizers to participants. With self-registration, organizers have become free to focus on other key facets of the event, thereby benefitting their guests and guaranteeing success as a planner.

Liberalization and globalization has helped business organizations across the globe to expand their footprints internationally, increasing hosting of trade exhibitions, corporate annual meetings, and summits. The continual increase in the number of such events has led to growth in the event management industry. This, coupled with the evolving digital habits of consumers has increased the adoption of event management software solutions among business enterprises and event planners.

In view of growing event management industry and increasing integration of IT technologies for event planning and management, the demand for event management software solutions will surge, offering tremendous growth potential for both business enterprises and event planners. With businesses spending hefty amount on organizing events (~2% - 4% of annual revenue) every year, vendors foresee a growth opportunity for developing solutions customized as per the needs of organizations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Event Management Software Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Event Management Software Market by Deployment, 2017

2.3. Global Event Management Software Market by Type, 2017

2.4. Global Event Management Software Market by Geography, 2017



3. Global Event Management Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Leading Event Management Software Vendors, 2017

3.5.2. Strategies Adopted by Leading Event Management Software Vendors



4. Global Event Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn), by Deployment, 2016 - 2026

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Event Management Software Market Analysis by Deployment, 2017 & 2026

4.2. On-premise

4.3. Cloud-based/On-demand



5. Global Event Management Software Market Size (US$ Bn), by Type, 2016 - 2026

5.1. Overview

5.2. Event Planning Software

5.3. Event Registration & Ticketing Software

5.4. Event Marketing Software

5.5. Analytics & Reporting Software

5.6. Others (Venue Management, etc.)



6. North America Event Management Software Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



7. Europe Event Management Software Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



8. Asia Pacific Event Management Software Market Analysis , 2016 - 2026



9. Rest of the World Event Management Software Market Analysis , 2016 - 2026



10. Company Profiles



EventBrite Inc.

Xing Events Cvent, Inc.

SocialTables

EventZilla

Bizzabo Inc.

Certain, Inc.

Zerista

Gather Technologies Inc.

Ungerboeck Software International

eTouches Inc.

Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzm2lf/global_event?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

