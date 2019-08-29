Global Everyday Life Sensible Sensors Markets Report 2019-2024
Aug 29, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensible Sensors in Everyday Life" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides Information on all the aspects of present-day applications of various sensors in our daily life as well as the future applications being developed to improve quality of life through growing automation and Internet of Things (IoT). Estimation of the present market for various sensors and also an examination of the market for these sensors in the immediate future covering five years.
The range of applications for sensor technology in everyday life is broad, especially in smart homes, from sensor-controlled burglary and fire protection through the control of heating and lighting to modern household control. There are cleaning robots that clean a residence independently, regardless of the floor covering. Sensors and cameras ensure that the residence is cleaned at all angles and that the vacuum cleaner can avoid obstacles. The same principle applies to wiper and window cleaning robots or automatic lawnmowers. Water damage in the home caused by washing machines or dishwashers can also be prevented in the future by water sensors.
For example, the Loxone Water Sensor Air detects incoming and outgoing water and immediately sounds an alarm via a mini-server. Sensor-controlled irrigation systems are also very useful in gardening. Watering does not take place according to preprogrammed times, but, as with the Viracube, only when the plants actually need water.
Cameras, infrared and ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, and driver assistance systems, such as autonomous emergency braking systems or parking aids, make everyday driving easier and also increase safety on the road. Car manufacturers have been offering automatic parking assistants for about ten years; these use ultrasound sensors at the front and rear to assist the steering when parking. The car maneuvers into the parking space, the steering wheel locks in itself, and the driver only has to operate the throttle and brake. Some luxury cars can also be parked fully automatically by remote control without the driver having to be in the car.
Innovative, energy self-sufficient parking sensors make everyday life much easier when it comes to finding a parking space in dense urban areas. Munich's Start-up Park Here enables efficient parking searches using sensors that detect available parking spaces and send information to navigation systems, apps, and OEMs, for example. Drivers can then drive directly to free parking spaces.
Many luxury sedans already have autonomous driving capabilities under special conditions and for short periods of time. Information from the individual radar sensors creates a 360-degree image of the vehicle environment. Some vehicles can actively avoid collisions and if the vehicle gets on a collision course when changing lanes, the so-called active side collision protection prevents a collision.
Wearable and embedded sensors are making it possible for workers to be monitored within their surroundings to prevent injury from falls, overexertion, heavy machinery, etc. Wearable technology taps into the Internet of Things (IoT) for gathering, integrating and analyzing sensor data, and when coupled together with innovative cognitive capabilities and external sources like environment and weather, we see enormous potential for better managing health, wellness and safety to truly help transform the way we live and work today.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Sensors in Everyday Life
- Global Market for Sensors Involved in Everyday Life
- Regional Market for Sensors Involved in Everyday Life
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Overview of Sensors in Everyday Life
- Types of Standard Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Proximity Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Water Quality Sensor
- Chemical Sensor
- Gas Sensor
- Smoke Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- Level Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Motion Detection Sensors
- Accelerometer Sensors
- Gyroscope Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Common New Types of Sensors in Everyday Life
Chapter 4 Sensor Applications in Smart Homes
- Sensors in Smart Homes
- Smart Home Security System
- Smart Home Security System Components
- Type of Sensors Used in Smart Security Solutions
- Global Market for Sensors Involved in Smart Security Solutions
- Smart Lighting
- Types of Smart Lighting
- Operation of Smart Lights
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Lighting Applications
- Smart Thermostats
- Controllers for Smart Thermostats
- Sensors Used in Smart Thermostats
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Thermostats
- Smart Home Entertainment
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Home Entertainment
- Home Utilities Automation
- Sensors Used in Home Appliances
- Type of Sensors Used in Various Home Utilities
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Home Utilities Applications
Chapter 5 Sensor Applications in Smart Automobiles
- Sensors in Smart Automobiles
- Tire-Pressure Monitoring
- Blind-Spot Detection/Side Assist/Collision Warning
- Lane-Departure Warning
- Rollover Mitigation/Prevention
- Occupant-Sensitive/Dual-Stage Airbags
- Emergency Brake Assist/Collision Mitigation
- Adaptive Headlights And/or Night-Vision Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Emergency Response
- Automatic Parking Assistance
- Parking in Autonomous Cars
- Smart Parking
- Sensors for Parking Garage Applications
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Automobile Functions
Chapter 6 Sensor Applications in Health Monitoring
- Health Monitoring
- Sensors Used in Health Monitoring
- Sensors Used in Medical Applications
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Health Monitoring Functions
Chapter 7 Sensor Applications in Smart Wearables
- Smart Wearables Devices
- Wristwear Devices - Smart Watches
- Eyewear Devices - Smart Glasses
- Major Brands of Smart Glasses
- Bodywear Devices - Smart Textiles
- Wearable Medical Devices
- Common Wearable Medical Sensors
- Major Manufacturers of Smart Shoes
- Other Miscellaneous Wearable Devices
- Sensors Used in Fitness Trackers
- Biosensors in Medical Garments
- Wearable Fabrics
- Various Types of Sensors Used in Wearable Devices
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Wearable Devices
Chapter 8 Sensors in Postal/ Financial/Insurance Services
- Sensors in Post Offices
- Sensors in Financial Services
- Sensors in Insurance
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Postal, Financial and Insurance Services
Chapter 9 Sensors in Miscellaneous Applications
- Sensors in Other Miscellaneous Everyday Applications
- Sensors in Classrooms
- Sensor-Operated Gardening Tools
- Sensors in Elevators
- Other Miscellaneous Applications
- Global Market for Sensors Used in Other Miscellaneous Applications
Companies Mentioned
- Loxone
- Park Here
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyjboa
