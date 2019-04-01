Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Forecast to 2030 - Demand for Enhanced Efficiency & Human Safety and Increasing Investment Activities

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), MTOW (<250 KG, 250 - 500 KG, 500 - 1500 KG, >1500 KG), Application, Mode of Operation, Type of Propulsion, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eVTOL aircraft market is estimated to be USD 162 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 411 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.42% during the forecast period.

The demand for enhanced efficiency & human safety and increasing investment activities are expected to drive the market. However, the limited reliability of eVTOLs during transportation and the inability to predict the external environment are expected to hinder the market.

The vectored thrust segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on lift technology, the vectored thrust segment is expected to lead the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. The vectored thrust technology provides better efficiency and endurance to the eVTOL aircraft for intercity and intracity operations. The demand for eVTOL aircraft is increasing due to the growing number of their applications in the commercial sector for activities such as air taxi, passenger air travel, air ambulance, and cargo transportation. Presently, these aircraft are in the development phase but are expected to commercialize in the coming years. Passenger drones can be piloted manually or flown autonomously. These drones have the capability to vertically take off and land, making it easier for them to land in crowded locations in cities.

The optionally piloted segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the piloted segment during the forecast period.

Based on mode of operation, the optionally piloted segment is expected to lead the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. Autonomous eVTOLs are more versatile and can be efficiently used to transport passengers and cargo without any human intervention, thus increasing their demand. The growth of the optionally piloted segment can be attributed to significant investments to develop cost-effective solutions for passenger and cargo transportation for intracity and intercity commute.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for eVTOL aircraft.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the eVTOL aircraft market in 2025 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing investment activities and growth in spending by the region's countries on transportation operations. Increasingly autonomous aircraft such as UAVs are manufactured in the Asia Pacific region by the biggest drone player DJI. This company has captured over 50% market share since the past 3 years.



EHang is another player working on a fully autonomous air vehicle that will be used for cargo and passenger transport. Many emerging startups in India, including VTOL Aviation India, Voyzon Aerospace, and Skylark Drones, have also been working on their concepts and prototypes for autonomous aircraft. Wing, a Google and Alphabet company, has already tested its autonomous delivery drone in Australia.

Some of the key players in the eVTOL aircraft market include Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and A3 by Airbus (US).



