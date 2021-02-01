Global Exoskeleton Robots Market Report 2021: Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships, and Key Market Strategies

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exoskeleton Robots: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes the global market for commercially deployed exoskeletons. Exoskeletons that are in the pilot phase, live for demonstration purposes or are available for rental use or on a lease basis have been considered to calculate the overall market size.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the exoskeleton market. The report includes an impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the exoskeleton market and includes detailed profiles of the major industry players.



Exoskeletons are lightweight, wearable devices designed for rehabilitation, assistance, and human-power augmentation. Originally designed for military use, these wearable robotic machines, also known as a robotic suit, powered armor, or exosuit, supply part of the power necessary for the activation of energy required for limb movement. Armed forces in the U.S. and other countries have investigated the possible military applications of exoskeletons for more than a decade.

Today, the main application of exoskeletons is in healthcare and, to a lesser extent, industrial and commercial settings. They help to improve mobility, enhance force capability and recover motor functions in large joints like the hip and knee. Additionally, they can help to reduce the need for some medications and improve mental health, sleep, pain, posture, and balance. Potential exists in the medical market for exoskeletons to provide mobility assistance to the elderly to aid in walking or even climbing stairs.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for exoskeleton robot

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 to 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the exoskeleton robot market by type, mobility, technology, power, industry, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Description of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the exoskeleton industry

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Evolution of Exoskeletons

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Raw Material Suppliers

System Integrators

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Market Drivers

High Demand from the Healthcare Sector

Growing Adoption in Industrial Applications

Investments in Technological Developments

Market Restraints

Stringent Healthcare Regulations and Safety Guidelines

Major Technological Challenges Exoskeleton Developers Face

Weight

Actuators

Human Attachment

Safety

Energy Efficiency

Lower Cost

Impact of COVID-19 on the Exoskeleton Market

Chapter 4 Exoskeleton Market Value

Overview

Exoskeleton Market by Type

Full Body

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

Exoskeleton Market by Mobility

Stationary

Mobile

Exoskeleton Market by Power

Powered

Passive

Exoskeleton Market by Vertical

Healthcare

Industrial

Military

Consumer

Exoskeleton Market by Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Overview

Atoun Inc.

Axosuits Srl

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Hocoma Ag

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Japet Medical Devices

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marsi Bionics, S.L.

Myomo Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

US Bionics Inc. (Also Known as Suitx)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syocya

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

