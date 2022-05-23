Global Exosome Research Markets 2022-2026 - Opportunities in Untapped Emerging Markets, Growing Interest in Exosome-based Therapeutics, & High Demand for Personalized Medicine

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exosome Research Market by Product and Services (Kits, Reagents, Instrument), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccines), Manufacturing Services (Stem Cell, Dendritic Cell-derived), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global exosome research market is valued at an estimated USD 144 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 661 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period, owing to increased funding for life sciences research, the high global prevalence of cancer, and the increasing interest in exosome-based procedures.



By product & service, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market



Based on product and service, the exosomes market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. The kits & reagents segment is further divided into antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents.

Circulating exosomal microRNAs (miRNAs) have emerged as valuable biomarker candidates, making it imperative to characterize these exosomes carefully. This has propelled the use of these entities in exosome research to develop easy-to-use kits and reagents. Additionally, isolation and purification are critical steps in exosome research protocols, contributing to their large-scale adoption in the market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the exosome research market



The Asia Pacific exosome research market is registered to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, infrastructural developments, and penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of exosomes.



North America: The North America region accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market



North America accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market. The US is the key revenue contributor to the North American exosome research market. The high prevalence of cancer coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment is the key factor driving market growth in the US.



Competitive Landscape



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), NX PharmaGen (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited (UK), NanoSomiX (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada) are some of the leading players operating in the global exosome research market.

Premium Insights

Rising Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Support Market Growth

Kits & Reagents Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Exosome Research Market in 2020

Lung Cancer Segment to Dominate the Market in 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D and Life Science Research

Rising Cancer Prevalence

Increasing Interest in Exosome-Based Procedures

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Growing Interest in Exosome-based Therapeutics

High Demand for Personalized Medicine

Challenge

Lack of Gold Standard Protocols for Development & Production of Exosomes

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Exosome Research Market

Exosome Contribution in COVID-19 Clinical Research

Ongoing Clinical Trials for Exosome-Based COVID-19 Therapy

Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Analysis



Companies Featured

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

AMSBio (Ams Biotechnology)

Anjarium Biosciences AG

Bio-Techne

Biovision Inc.

Cell Guidance Systems LLC

Ciloa

Clara Biotech, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Everzom

Exopharm

Ilias Biologics, Inc.

Inoviq (Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd.)

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Nanosomix, Inc.

Nanoview Biosciences

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Novus Biologicals

NX Pharmagen

Pall Corporation

Qiagen

Rion, LLC

System Biosciences, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

