Global Expandable Graphite Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Building and Construction will Remain the Largest End-Use Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expandable Graphite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expandable graphite market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the expandable graphite market looks attractive with opportunities in material processing, instrumentation & measurement, and other applications. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, the need of laser beam with high beam quality with low-cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the expandable graphite industry, include the development of graphene from expandable graphite for next-generation battery chemistry and boron coated expandable graphite.



The analyst forecasts that flame retardant additives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to stringency in building codes towards the use of flame retardants.



Within the expandable graphite market, building and construction will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing concern towards the fire safety and energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of expandable graphite in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.



Some of the features of Expandable Graphite Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: expandable graphite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

expandable graphite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: expandable graphite market size by product form, flake size and end-use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

expandable graphite market size by product form, flake size and end-use industry in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: expandable graphite market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

expandable graphite market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of expandable graphite in the expandable graphite market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of expandable graphite in the expandable graphite market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of expandable graphite in the expandable graphite market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of expandable graphite in the expandable graphite market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Expandable Graphite Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Expandable Graphite Market by Product Form

3.3.1: Flame Retardant Additives

3.3.2: Graphite Foil and Sheets

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Expandable Graphite Market by Flake Size

3.4.1: Jumbo Flake

3.4.2: Medium and Large Flake

3.4.3: Small and Fine Flake

3.5: Expandable Graphite Market by End-Use Industry

3.5.1: Building and Construction

3.5.2: Consumer Electronics

3.5.3: Chemicals

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Expandable Graphite Market by Product Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Expandable Graphite Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Expandable Graphite Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Expandable Graphite Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Expandable Graphite Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SGL Group

7.2: NeoGraf Solution

7.3: Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd.

7.4: HP Materials Solution Inc.

7.5: Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd.

7.6: GEORG H. LUH GmbH

7.7: Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory

7.8: Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd.



