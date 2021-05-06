Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.73 billion through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 06, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive detection equipment market is poised to grow by USD 2.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the explosive detection equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in passenger traffic, the enhancement of service life due to effective maintenance, the enhanced security mandate of authorities.
The explosive detection equipment market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This study identifies the enhanced security mandate of authorities as one of the prime reasons driving the explosive detection equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The explosive detection equipment market covers the following areas:
Explosive Detection Equipment Market Sizing
Explosive Detection Equipment Market Forecast
Explosive Detection Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- Chemring Group PLC
- Cobham Plc
- DetectaChem Inc.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- iSENTECH
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC
- Smiths Detection Group Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Aircraft Engine Electrical Wiring Harnesses and Cable Assembly Market- The aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market is segmented by application (turbofan engine and turboprop engine) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market- The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented by service (concessionaries, parking, and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- Chemring Group PLC
- Cobham Plc
- DetectaChem Inc.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- iSENTECH
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC
- Smiths Detection Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/explosive-detection-equipment-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article