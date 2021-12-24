Global Express and Small Parcels Market Analysis 2021, Featuring Key Players Profiles for Alibaba, DPD, Hermes, DHL, CJ Logistics and Japan Post

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the current state of the market, the future of express and small parcels and what it might look like in a post-Covid era, and where there are opportunities for growth.

The report contains in depth assessment of the future of on-demand, evaluating the challenges the sector is facing now that buying behaviour is changing. The report also addresses B2B express, assessing market characteristics, major drivers, and customer segments.

Finally the report profiles and compares leading express providers and integrators, and contains bespoke logistics market sizing, covering 2020 growth rates, full year 2021 projections and 2021-2025 forecasts.

Key Findings

Express growth looks to be slowing in the second half of 2021.

The publisher projects the market will grow by 10.4% in 2021, and will grow at a 7.7% CAGR through to 2025.

There are far better prospects for on-demand in developing markets due to wealth inequality, driver remuneration and the ability to cover large urban areas.

To be economically viable, on-demand companies need to increase efficiency, delivery network density, 'shopping basket' value and commission.

As lockdowns end and on-demand volumes stagnate, consolidation may be the only option for providers to sustain the drop density they require to make their operations profitable.

Inventory policy and customer service levels are key drivers for B2B express logistics.

Buying behaviour is evolving, making it difficult to assess the trajectory of volume & demand for traditional B2B services.

In markets where competition is intense, achieving yield gains is challenging for existing operators.

Key Questions

On-demand delivery companies have thrived over the past 18 months, but do they have a future in the post-Covid age? And what must they do in order to succeed?

Why are on-demand prospects far better in emerging markets?

What does the profile of the B2B express logistics market look like in 2021? What are the major B2B express logistics drivers?

Why is traditional B2B express fading?

How fast has the market grown throughout 2021?

How fast is the market expected to grow over the next 5 years? And how will the market perform in a post-Covid age?

How has each region performed in 2021? Which regions are growing fastest?

How important is cross-border e-commerce to market growth?

Why have vertical sectors such as pharmaceutical and retail been such positive contributors to express volumes over the year?



Key Topics Covered:





1 The Future of On-Demand Delivery in A Post-Covid World

1.1 On-Demand Economics

1.2 Raising Investment

1.3 Consolidation and Emerging Market Penetration

1.4 Localized Services

1.5 Market Opportunities

1.6 in Conclusion: The Market of The Future

2 The Future of B2B Express Logistics

2.1 Market Segment Characteristics

2.2 Major B2B Express Drivers

2.2.1 Inventory Policy

2.2.2 Customer Service Levels

2.3 How Traditional Express is Used: Discrete and Explicit

2.4 Express in The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Market

2.5 Mass Production Engineering Including Automotive

2.6 Other Industrial Mechanical Engineering & Chemical

2.7 Aerospace

2.8 Energy Oil & Gas

2.9 Retailing

2.10 Other Retailing

2.11 Legal, Financial, Physical Publishing, Education Document Services

2.12 Summary

3. Global Express and Small Parcels Market Size & Growth 2021

3.1 Market Size & Growth

3.2 Parcel Market Pricing and Yield

3.2.1 Race to The Bottom in Chinese Parcel Prices Continues

3.2.2 A Comparison of Parcel Yields in The Us and Germany

3.2.3 Lower Prices, Higher Profits

4 Express Provider Profiles

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America Regional Comparison

4.4 Integrators - Comparative Review of 2020



Companies Mentioned

ZTO

Alibaba

Yunda

YTO

STO

Singpost

Japan Post

CJ Logistics

DPD

Hermes

GLS

USPS

Fedex

UPS

DHL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlv8c8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

