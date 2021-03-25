Global Extended Reality Market 2020-2025: Focus on AR, VR, MR, Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Entertainment, Gaming, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare), Funding, Patents, ROI

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Reality Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on AR, VR, MR, Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Entertainment, Gaming, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare), Funding, Patents, ROI, and 20+ Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The extended reality market is projected to grow from $42.55 billion in 2020 to $333.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth in the extended reality market is expected to be driven by the ongoing trend of industry 4.0 and digital transformation. Extended reality technologies are based on spatial computing concepts, which is expected to put a significant change in currently available computing solutions.



The extended reality technology has garnered adoption in various end-use segments such as consumer and enterprise applications. During the forecast period, the extended reality market is aligned more toward the consumer applications, such as gaming, entertainment, and educations.

Gaming application has the highest potential for XR during the forecast period, since XR elevates consumer experience and allows users to either fully immerse into virtual environment or interact with the virtual content, which is not possible in the traditional gaming platforms.

Education sector is also expected to have significant use of XR technologies. The traditional ways of teaching or delivering lectures may completely change with the inclusion of XR technologies. This will not only help improve learning experience but also increase the potential of teaching.

The enterprise application segment includes manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, among others. Manufacturing is expected to be the most impacted end-use application as the extended reality technology has the potential to change common industrial operations into more efficient procedures. Many early adopters have reported an increase in productivity, decrease in delays and increased efficiency in core industrial operations, such as assembly line and maintenance.

Healthcare industry is one of the crucial and essential industries that is not only supporting the economy but also the sustenance of human life. Extended reality is likely to affect the industry in various possible applications. Although extended reality is currently being deployed in healthcare training and some operational applications, such as diagnosis, however, with proper integration extended reality can increase overall effectiveness of the industry.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for the extended reality market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the key players in the market.

In September 2020, Facebook announced a partnership with Logitech to develop a physical keyboard in VR. In March 2019, HTC VIVE announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to pre-integrate and optimize VIVE Wave for Snapdragon standalone XR HMDs and 5G smartphones.

The market players also focused on product development and innovations. In September 2020, Facebook launched the latest version of Oculus headsets the Oculus Rift 2. In February 2020, HTC launched the cosmos series of its VIVE VR headsets.

Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), HTC Corporation, Unity, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics CO., LTD., Magic Leap, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Atheer, PTC, Apple Inc., Eon Reality, Niantic Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the expected extended reality market size during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the different extended reality technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by different products and offering type such as hardware (HMD, gesture tracking, projector and display wall, smart glasses, HUD, MR headset, 3D holographic display), software and services?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the application segments for which extended reality technologies are offered, including consumer and enterprise applications?

Which region is the largest market for the extended reality market?

What is the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different regions and countries in the extended reality market, such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific & Japan , China , U.K., South America , and Middle East and Africa ?

, , & , , U.K., , and and ? What is the competitive strength of the key players in the extended reality market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Where do the key extended reality companies lie in their competitive benchmarking compared to the factors of market coverage and market potential?

How are the adoption scenario, related opportunities, and challenges impacting the extended reality markets?

How is the funding and investment landscape in the extended reality market?

Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the extended reality market, and what is their role in the market?

How classified is the patent landscape in this market with segmental understanding by technology, status, patent office, and organization?

How can organizations that intend to use extended reality calculate their return-on-investment (ROI)?

What is the consumer's perspective on the adoption of extended reality in terms of potential benefits, purchase decision making factors, and applications?

What are the market dynamics of the extended reality market, and what is their role in the market, including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Evolution

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.4 Use Cases

1.1.5 Guide to ROI Analysis of Extended Reality

1.1.5.1 Introduction

1.1.5.2 Methodology and Definition

1.1.5.3 Case Studies

1.1.5.3.1 AR Adoption in Maintenance using AR Compatible Tablets

1.1.5.3.2 Training and development

1.1.5.3.3 Warehouse Management

1.1.5.4 Survey Outcome for Possible ROI

1.1.6 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.7 Investment and Funding Landscape

1.1.8 Patent Analysis

1.1.8.1 Patent Analysis (by Technology)

1.1.8.2 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.1.8.3 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)

1.1.8.4 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increased Demand of Spatial Computing Applications

1.2.1.2 Decreasing Prices of Extended Reality Hardware.

1.2.1.3 Rising Need to Mitigate Human Risk in Industrial Operations

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Health and Safety Issues Related to Extended Reality

1.2.2.2 Lower Adoption Rates in Enterprise Segment

1.2.2.3 Lack of Standardization

1.2.2.4 Technology Related Challenges

1.2.2.4.1 Data Breech and Privacy Issues

1.2.2.4.2 Bulkier Headsets

1.2.2.4.3 Lack of Compatible Content for Available Hardware

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Mobile-Based AR and VR Platforms

1.2.5.2 Commercialization of Extended Reality Technologies

1.2.5.3 COVID-19 May Act as an Opportunity to the Industry

1.3 End-User Survey

2 Application

2.1 Global Extended Reality Market (by End Use Application)

2.1.1 Consumer Applications

2.1.1.1 Entertainment

2.1.1.2 Gaming

2.1.1.3 Education

2.1.2 Enterprise Applications

2.1.2.1 Manufacturing

2.1.2.2 Healthcare

2.1.2.3 Retail

2.1.2.4 Tourism

2.1.2.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Extended Reality Market (by End Use Application)

2.2.1 Consumer Applications

2.2.2 Enterprise Applications

3 Products

3.1 Global Extended Reality Market (by Technology)

3.1.1 Virtual Reality

3.1.2 Augmented Reality

3.1.3 Mixed Reality Market

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Extended Reality Market (by Technology)

3.3 Global Extended Reality Market (by Product and Service Type)

3.3.1 Global Extended Reality Market (by Hardware)

3.3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Market (by Hardware Type)

3.3.1.1.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

3.3.1.1.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

3.3.1.1.3 Projector and Display Wall

3.3.1.2 Global Augmented Reality Market (by Hardware Type)

3.3.1.2.1 Smart Glasses

3.3.1.2.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

3.3.1.3 Global Mixed Reality Market (by Hardware Type)

3.3.1.3.1 MR Headset

3.3.1.3.2 3D Holographic Display

3.3.2 Global Extended Reality Market (by Software)

3.3.2.1 Extended Reality Development Packages

3.3.2.2 Handheld and Mobile Device Apps

3.3.2.3 Content Creation Software and Engines

3.3.3 Global Extended Reality Market (by Service)

3.3.3.1 System Integration Services

3.3.3.2 Content Services

3.3.3.3 Others

3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Extended Reality Market (by Product and Service Type)

3.4.1 Global Extended Reality Market (by Hardware)

3.4.2 Global Extended Reality Market (by Software)

3.4.3 Global Extended Reality Market (by Service)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

EON Reality

Facebook Inc.

HTC Corporation

Magic Leap

Microsoft Corporation

Niantic, Inc.

PTC Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Snap Inc.

Sony Corporation

Unity Technologies

Vuzix Corporation

