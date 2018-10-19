Global Extended Reality (XR = Augmented Reality + Virtual Reality + Mixed Reality) Marketplace 2018-2023: Focus on Connected Devices, AI Chipsets, Equipment, Applications, Services and Solutions
The "Extended Reality (XR = Augmented Reality + Virtual Reality + Mixed Reality) Marketplace 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Extended Reality (XR) market represents the convergence of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) in which the best elements of each aspect are utilized and optimized for a given use case scenario and application. While today many apps and services within the XR universe are very device dependent and network constrained, convergence is on the horizon from a device perspective as well as substantial opportunities through untethering via 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).
The XR market is enabled by more than just AR, MR, and VR as it also relies upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) and various AI-enabled computational capabilities such as Computer Vision. This is because AI enables XR to be more efficient and effective, such as appearance optimization of virtual objects, allowing the human viewer to experience them as they would appear as a realistic rendering in a real-world setting. In addition, the deployment of 5G will a combination of mobility as well as ultra-low latency required for XR. MEC architectures optimize capacity and ensure low-latency by way of localized computation and storage.
This research assesses the technologies and solutions supporting Extended Reality (XR) including those directly related, such as Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality, as well as supporting capabilities such as artificial intelligence, on-device computing, edge computing, and 5G communications. This research takes a comprehensive approach, evaluating each market component separately, as well as taking into consideration convergence opportunities. It includes detailed forecasts for each area for the 2018 to 2023 including connected devices, AI chipsets, AR/VR/MR equipment, applications, services, and complete solutions.
Target Audience:
- Electronics manufacturers
- Network service providers
- ICT infrastructure providers
- Regulatory and policy groups
- Artificial intelligence providers
- Application and content providers
- Alternative reality solution providers
Key Topics Covered:
Extended Reality Marketplace 2018 - 2023
1. Introduction to Extended Reality
2. Supporting Technologies
3. Leading Companies in XR Ecosystem
4. XR Industry Impact and Use Cases
5. XR Market Analysis and Forecasts
6. Recommendations and Conclusions
AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2018 - 2023
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
4.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2018 - 2023
5.0 Company Analysis
6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
Connected Devices: Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem
3 Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers
4 Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers
5 Smart Connected Device Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Connected IoT Device Market Analysis and Forecasts
7 Company Analysis
8 Future of Smart and Connected Devices
9 Conclusions and Recommendations
Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem
4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
4 VR Ecosystem Analysis
5 VR Market Forecasts
6 VR Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Multi Access Edge Computing Market 2018 - 2023
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4.0 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5.0 MEC Ecosystem
6.0 MEC Application and Service Strategies
7.0 Forecasts Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2025
8.0 Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue
9.0 Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook
Companies Featured:
- 3D Systems Simbionix
- AB Electrolux
- ABB Ltd.
- Adapteva Inc.
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.
- Advantech Co. Ltd
- Aeris Communication Inc.
- AIBrain Inc.
- Akamai Technologies
- Alcatel Mobile
- Allot Communications
- Amazon Inc. (AWS)
- Ampla Soluciones SL
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Applied Materials Inc.
- AppliedVR
- ARM Limited
- Atheer Inc.
- Atmel Corporation
- Avegant Corp.
- Baidu Inc.
- BARCO
- Bitmain Technologies Inc.
- Blippar
- Broadcom Corporation
- Brocade Communications Systems
- Cadence Design Systems Inc.
- CAE Healthcare
- Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited
- Catchoom Technologies
- Cavium Networks
- Ceragon Networks
- Cisco Systems
- Cumulocity GmBH
- Cyber Glove Systems
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp
- DeePhi Tech
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- EON Reality Inc.
- Firsthand Technology (Deepstream VR)
- FOVE Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Fujitsu Technology Solutions
- GE Healthcare
- General Electric Co.
- General Vision Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Graphcore
- GROQ Inc.
- Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Horizon Robotics
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Imagination Technologies Limited
- Inbenta Technologies Inc.
- Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.
- Inglobe Technologies
- Integrated Device Technology (IDT) Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- InterDigital Inc.
- Juniper Networks
- Knuedge Inc.
- Koniku
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- KRTKL Inc.
- Leap Motion Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Corporation
- Magic Leap
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Marxent Labs LLC
- Maxim Integrated
- Mazor Robotics
- MediaTek Inc.
- Mellanox Technologies
- Meta Company
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mimic Technologies
- MindMaze
- Motorola Inc.
- MYO
- Mythic
- NEC Corporation
- NextVR
- NGRAIN Corporation
- Niantic Inc.
- Niantic Inc.
- NKK Switches
- Nokia Corporation
- Numenta Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Oculus VR, LLC
- Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)
- Oracle Corporation
- Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
- PeerApp Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Prologue Immersive
- PTC Corporation
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Quortus
- Recon Instruments
- Redhat, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Rockchip
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Saguna Networks
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- ScopeAR
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Semtech Corporation
- SenseTime
- SenseVirtual
- Sensics Inc.
- Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited
- Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Sixense Entertainment Inc.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- SK Telecom
- Smith Micro Software Inc.
- Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)
- Sony Corporation
- SpiderCloud Wireless
- STMicroelectronics
- StreamVR
- Synopsys Inc.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)
- Technicolor
- Telit Communications PLC
- Tenstorrent Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Ubimax GmbH
- Unity Technologies
- Upskill
- Valve Corporation
- Vasona Networks
- VeriSilicon Limited
- VIRTALIS
- VirtaMed AG
- Virtual Reality Company (VRC)
- Virtually Better Inc.
- VREAL
- Vuzix Corporation
- Wave Computing
- Wevr
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Wikitude GmbH
- Wind River Systems Inc.
- WorldViz
- Xilinx, Inc.
- Xively
- Yaana Ltd.
- Zeiss VR One
- ZTE Corporation
- Zugara Inc.
