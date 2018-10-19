Global Extended Reality (XR = Augmented Reality + Virtual Reality + Mixed Reality) Marketplace 2018-2023: Focus on Connected Devices, AI Chipsets, Equipment, Applications, Services and Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Extended Reality (XR = Augmented Reality + Virtual Reality + Mixed Reality) Marketplace 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Extended Reality (XR) market represents the convergence of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) in which the best elements of each aspect are utilized and optimized for a given use case scenario and application. While today many apps and services within the XR universe are very device dependent and network constrained, convergence is on the horizon from a device perspective as well as substantial opportunities through untethering via 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).



The XR market is enabled by more than just AR, MR, and VR as it also relies upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) and various AI-enabled computational capabilities such as Computer Vision. This is because AI enables XR to be more efficient and effective, such as appearance optimization of virtual objects, allowing the human viewer to experience them as they would appear as a realistic rendering in a real-world setting. In addition, the deployment of 5G will a combination of mobility as well as ultra-low latency required for XR. MEC architectures optimize capacity and ensure low-latency by way of localized computation and storage.



This research assesses the technologies and solutions supporting Extended Reality (XR) including those directly related, such as Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality, as well as supporting capabilities such as artificial intelligence, on-device computing, edge computing, and 5G communications. This research takes a comprehensive approach, evaluating each market component separately, as well as taking into consideration convergence opportunities. It includes detailed forecasts for each area for the 2018 to 2023 including connected devices, AI chipsets, AR/VR/MR equipment, applications, services, and complete solutions.



Target Audience:

Electronics manufacturers

Network service providers

ICT infrastructure providers

Regulatory and policy groups

Artificial intelligence providers

Application and content providers

Alternative reality solution providers





Key Topics Covered:



Extended Reality Marketplace 2018 - 2023



1. Introduction to Extended Reality



2. Supporting Technologies



3. Leading Companies in XR Ecosystem



4. XR Industry Impact and Use Cases



5. XR Market Analysis and Forecasts



6. Recommendations and Conclusions



AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2018 - 2023



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis



4.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.0 Company Analysis



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Connected Devices: Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices 2018 - 2023



1 Introduction



2 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem



3 Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers



4 Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers



5 Smart Connected Device Market Analysis and Forecasts



6 Connected IoT Device Market Analysis and Forecasts



7 Company Analysis



8 Future of Smart and Connected Devices



9 Conclusions and Recommendations



Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem



4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities



5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts



6 Company Analysis



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services 2018 - 2023



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 VR Ecosystem Analysis



5 VR Market Forecasts



6 VR Company Analysis



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



Multi Access Edge Computing Market 2018 - 2023



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture



4.0 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities



5.0 MEC Ecosystem



6.0 MEC Application and Service Strategies



7.0 Forecasts Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2025



8.0 Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue



9.0 Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook

