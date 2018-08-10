Global Eye Tracking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2025 - Key Players are Tobii AB, Seeing Machines, and SR Research Ltd.

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Eye Tracking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Eye Attached, Optical, Electrooculography), By Component, By Location, By Application (Healthcare, Retail, Research, Automotive), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye tracking market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2025, registering a 26.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Vision capturing systems are used to determine duration and exact location of a user's visual attention.

These systems include recording pupil movement, determining fixation point and duration, processing data and images, and filtering relevant data using software algorithms. The filtered data can be analyzed and used for various applications in automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and retail industries.

Eye movement detection is one of the most important features being integrated into VR headsets. In July 2016, Fove, Inc. launched its eye-tracking VR headset capable of directly integrating eye-tracking sensors into the headset in order to monitor a user's gaze. In future, vision tracing is anticipated to enable foveated rendering, a technology that devotes most of the computer's graphics to what the user is viewing while keeping other content at low quality.

Vision tracking technology finds application in the healthcare and biomedical sectors. For instance, vision capturing sensors aid in detecting head trauma. However, in recent years, sight tracing is increasingly being used in automotive and consumer electronics applications as well.

Further key findings from the report suggest:





By type, the optical tracking segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 24.0% during the forecast period and account for the largest revenue share by 2025. Eye attached tracking was the second largest segment in 2017

On the basis of application, the healthcare segment is projected to account for around 24% of the total revenue generated by 2025

The North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period

The key players in the eye tracking market include Tobii AB, Seeing Machines, and SR Research Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope







Chapter 2 Executive Summary







Chapter 3 Market Snapshot







Chapter 4 Industry Outlook







Chapter 5 Type Estimates & Trend Analysis







Chapter 6 Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis







Chapter 7 Location Type Estimates & Trend Analysis







Chapter 8 Application Type Estimates & Trend Analysis







Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis







Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape







Companies Mentioned





Tobii AB

SR Research Ltd.

iMotions A/S

Gazepoint Research Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.

Smart Eye AB

EyeTracking, Inc.

Mirametrix Inc.

Seeing Machines Limited

LC Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bv493r/global_eye?w=5









