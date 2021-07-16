Global Eyeglasses Market Report 2021-2027 - Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyeglasses - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $197.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$139.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Sunglasses Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Sunglasses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Eyewear Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Unleashes New Technology Era for Eye Care Industry

Heightened Focus on Safety & Hygiene Presents Lucrative Avenues for Eyewear Brands

COVID-19 to Galvanize Transition from Contact Lenses toward Eyeglasses

Online Sales of Eyewear Products Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Eyewear Retailers Bet on Virtual Try-Ons

DTC Glasses & Contacts Brands Tap Work-from-Home Trend amid COVID-19 for Enviable Gains

Eyeglasses: An Introduction

Product Overview

Lenses

Frames

Sunglasses

Eye Health Awareness: A Critical Factor to Growth

Outlook

Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses

Vision Facts, Figures and Opportunities

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Product Segment

Eyeglasses Continue to Face Strong Competition from Contact Lenses

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Carl Zeiss AG

De Rigo S.p.A.

Essilor International S.A.

Hoya Corporation

Indo Optical S.L.U.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Oakley Inc.

Rodenstock GmbH

Safilo Group S.p.A.

TEK Optical Canada

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popular Eyewear Trends for 2020

Rise in Myopia Rate to Benefit Demand for Eyeglasses

Increased Screen Usage Among Children and Growing Risk of Myopia to Drive Gains for Eyewear Market

Rise in Presbyopes Drives Demand for Progressive Eye Glasses

Increase in Digital Time Peaks the Demand for Protective Clear Glasses

3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses

Advancements in Frame and Lens Technologies to Aid in Betterment of Healthcare Provision

Innovations in Reading Glasses

Smart Glasses: An Undeniable Win Over Other Hands Free Technologies

Select Recent Smart Glass Introductions/Innovations

HD Glasses Designed for a Sharper Vision

Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd

Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear

Innovation: Name of the Game for Industry Players

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Sports Eyewear Market: Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand

Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add "Volume" for Eyeglasses Market

Innovative Designs and Innovations to Boost Sunglasses Market

Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses

Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses

Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category

Growing Popularity of Replica Sunglasses

Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow

Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity

Premium Lens Market: On the Rise

Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity

Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise

Manufacturers Unfurl Exciting and Contemporary Frames & Lenses for Seniors

Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market

Distribution Dynamics

Online Retail Growth and Digitization Trends in Eyewear industry

Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth

Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets

Premiumization Trend and Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential

Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Accelerate Growth Prospects

Generation Z: An Important Demographic for Market Growth

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

US Eye-Care Market: Key Vision Statistics

Noteworthy Trends & Growth Drivers

Need for Replacements Augurs Well

Bifocals: Edged Aside by Progressive Lenses

New Raw Materials Challenge Polycarbonate in Lens Manufacture

Frames with More Details and Eco-friendly Materials Stay in Trend

Higher Health Awareness Levels Drive Sunglass Sales

Aging Population: A Significant Market Opportunity

Brick and Mortar Stores and Online Retailers Battle for Market Share

Sunglass Market

Consumer Profile

Polarized Lenses and Premium Products Drive Sunglass Sales

Evolving Market Segments Augur Well for Sunglasses Market

Competitive Landscape

Retail Landscape

US Eyeglass Brands

CANADA

Sunglasses: A Preferred Fashion Accessory among Canadians

JAPAN

CHINA

Market Overview

Fashionable Eyeglasses Make a Mark

Competitive Scenario

Production Scenario

Challenges Facing Chinese Eyewear Industry

Eyeglass Brands in China

EUROPE

Competitive Landscape

Asia : Major Source for Frames and Glasses

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Competition Landscape & Distribution Dynamics

Eyeglass Brands in the UK

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

Overview of Select Regional Markets

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

AUSTRALIA

Market Overview

Eyewear Brands in Australia

INDIA

COVID-19 Impact on Indian Eyewear Market

Sales of Filtered and Clear Glasses Surge Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Needs-Based Purchases Drive Eyewear Market

Market Transitions from Utilitarian to High-Quality, Fashionable Eyewear

Fashion Consciousness Drives Sales in Sunglasses Market

Designer Label Sunglasses Make Gains

Young Demography Spurs Growth for Sunglasses

Imports Account for Major Share of Optical Products

of Optical Products Competitive Landscape

Eyeglass Brands in India

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

