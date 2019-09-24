Global Fabric Filters to 2024: Focus on Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fabric filters market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.



The fabric filters market is driven by various factors such as stringent regulations related to the treatment of industrial waste, requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities, and a growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The air filter media segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



Air filter media is the faster-growing segment of the fabric filters market, by type. Air filter media is further segmented into three types, namely, nonwoven fabrics, fiber glass, and filter paper. The nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to their good absorbency, resilience, and elasticity.



The food & beverage end-use industry is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The food & beverage industry requires large volumes of water for beverage production, processing, boiling & cooling, and conditioning of raw materials. Fabric filters are used during the water filtration processes. Air filtration is also an important procedure in the food & beverage industry, and fabric filters are used for air filtration to control odors & humidity and to minimize air-borne contamination of food. Rapidly growing population is expected to boost the food & beverage industry, which in turn, is likely to drive the fabric filters market in this segment.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, power generation, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge opportunities for the fabric filters market. South America is projected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.



The key players in this market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall Inc. (US), Valmet Corporation (Finland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge Filtration Group (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), and Sefar AG (Switzerland).



These players have adopted the strategies of new product launch, expansion, investment, and acquisition to strengthen their market position. They adopted investment & expansion as their key growth strategy between 2015 and 2019 to increase their revenue and market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fabric Filters Market

4.2 Liquid Filter Media Market, By Type

4.3 Air Filter Media Market, By Type

4.4 Fabric Filters Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Fabric Filters Market, By Key Countries

4.6 APAC Fabric Filters Market, By End-Use Industry and Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Emissions and Treatment of Industrial Effluents

5.2.1.2 Need for A Safe Working Environment in Manufacturing Sites

5.2.1.3 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Emerging Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Fabric Filters Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Filter Media

6.2.1 Woven Fabrics

6.2.1.1 Monofilament

6.2.1.1.1 Flexibility is the Major Characteristic of Monofilament Fabrics

6.2.1.2 Multifilament

6.2.1.2.1 Multifilament Fabrics are Uv-Resistant and Can Be Customized as Per Applications

6.2.2 Nonwoven Fabrics

6.2.2.1 Melt Blown

6.2.2.1.1 Random Fiber Orientation and Low-To-Moderate Web Strength of Melt-Blown Fabrics are Boosting their Demand

6.2.2.2 Needle Felt

6.2.2.2.1 Good Strength-Elongation Ratio and Permeability Characteristics of Needle Felt are Increasing Its Demand

6.3 Air Filter Media

6.3.1 Nonwoven Fabrics

6.3.1.1 Various Design Possibilities Owing to the Versatility of the Structure of Nonwoven Fabrics are Influencing the Market Positively

6.3.2 Fiberglass

6.3.2.1 Fiberglass has Good Mechanical Properties and Can Be Made By Various Types of Glass According to Its Applications

6.3.3 Filter Paper

6.3.3.1 Properties of Filter Paper Such as Good Porosity, Particle Retention, and Wet Strength are the Market Drivers



7 Fabric Filters Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.2.1 There are Stringent Regulations About Disinfection and Purification of Water, Which are Boosting the Market in This End-Use Industry

7.3 Metal & Mining

7.3.1 Regulations Pertaining to the Elimination of Environmental Contamination From Heavy Metals and Toxins are Fueling the Fabric Filters Demand

7.4 Chemical

7.4.1 Pollution Control and Wastewater Filtration are Among the Major Applications of Fabric Filters in This End-Use Industry

7.5 Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Water Filtration is Crucial for Producing Pure and Pyrogen-Free Water

7.6 Power Generation

7.6.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations are Likely to Drive the Demand for Fabric Filters in This Segment

7.7 Others



8 Fabric Filters Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Lydall, Inc.

Valmet

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Clear Edge

Fibertex Nonwovens

Hollingsworth & Vose

Johns Manville

Sefar AG

Other Companies



3M

American Fabric Filter

APC Filtration

Autotech Nonwovens

Berry Global, Inc.

Donaldson Filtration Solutions

Eagle Nonwovens Inc.

Irema Ireland

Mann+Hummel

Norafin Industries

Nordic Air Filtration

Sandler AG

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc

Twe Group

